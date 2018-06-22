לא פשוט להגיע להזיה ולחלום בשיר. סִילוֹנָה (ווט א ניים) רוצה בסופו של דבר לעוף. ראש מלא פנטזיות. זו הפנטזיה שלה. האמינה שתהיה עטופה בה. לחיות חופשי, לומדת לעוף, כשהוא (מי שלימד אותה לעוף) מחזיק בידה. לא בטוח שאני מצטרף אל סילונה במסע שלה אל השמיים הכחולים, אבל אני נשבה בשבי הצליל שלה. יש בו איזשהו קסם חלומי, תמימות ילדותית יפה. דרים פופ. ברור שאי אפשר לבחון איכויות של הזמרת לפי שיר יחיד, להסיק מסקנות לגבי היכולות שלה בהמשך, אבל השיר הזה בפני עצמו הוא מתיקות יפה של הזיה, שמכניסה לאווירה אופורית מעמעמת מציאות. הלחן, העיבוד הטון – יפים בפשטותם. זה סודו של השיר – בטבעיותו.
Sometimes I think to myself / where did I go
I made mistakes / I used to believe that I would be
wrapped around my fantasy… oh / But that didn't work,
quite as I planned / so I just remained that way.
I'll always remember you smiling / that's when I realise
That I can fly / High up in the sky / (Up there (Up there
When I look at you / You taught me how to fly
Sometimes my mind spins on and on / no beginning, (I) can, find no end
I used to believe that I will be / wrapped around my fantasy… oh
To break free and live Inside your world, / blue skies and rocky roads
I'll always remember you laughing / till I finally realise
That I can fly / High up in the sky
Up there (Up there)/ When I look at you/ You taught me how to fly
So high, / like riding on a cloud / (With you (Up there
when you hold my hand / I'm learning how to fly
