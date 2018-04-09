כוכבת הפופ הדנית MØ מתרפקת על אהבת נעורים. לשיר מצורף סרטון המציג תמונות משפחתיות מילדותה של MØ ומשנות העשרה שלה .הסינגל מגיע אחרי ההצלחה הגדולה של האי. פי ‘When I Was Young’ בשנה שעברה. אחרי שיתוף הפעולה של מייג'ור לייזר, והלהיט "Lean On", שנחשב אחד השירים המוזרמים ביותר בהיסטוריה של המוסיקה.
המוסיקה אינה עגמומית למרות "כאב הלב" בסוף באהבה ו"הענן שכיסה את השמש". היא מונעת בקצב אפרו שמוביל זוגות מחובקים הישר לרחבות. פעימות הקצב השבטיות אינן משאירות מקום להימרח על געגועים. זו כנראה אינה המטרה של השיר. MØ מספיק מיומנת כדי ללכת ראש בראש עם המפיקים שמתים לראות השיר הזה עושה הרבה Streaming. אף אמן לא רוצה שיאמרו על השיר שלו "בסדר" או "נחמד", אבל זה מה שעבר לי בראש. לחלקים הפנימיים השיר לא הגיע. הכי הרבה לרגליים.
It was so beautiful, the love we had, the love we had/Can't believe we let it pass, we let it pass/So beautiful, but you were right, yes you were right/We couldn't last, but a blast we had
I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/For someone's lovin', ooh ooh/But the sun shines when the cloud breaks/I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/For someone's lovin', ooh ooh
But the sun shines when the cloud breaks
I remember the first time they caught us drinking/We were out there hanging on our bicycles blowing wheels/I had stole my dad's liquor, yeah, and we were turning it up/High as a kite and we were so in love, so high aboveo beautiful, the love we had, the love we had/Can't believe we let it pass, we let it pass/So beautiful, but you were right, yes you were right/We couldn't last, but a blast we had
I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/For someone's lovin', ooh ooh/But the sun shines when the cloud breaks/I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/For someone's lovin', ooh ooh/But the sun shines when the cloud breaks
Come and grab my hand, honey/Don't you wanna be wild with me?/Just like we used to be back then, oh, oh, oh, ohCome and grab my hand, honey/Don't you wanna dance with me?/Just like we used to do so devoted to the music
I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/ For someone's lovin', ooh ooh/But the sun shines when the cloud breaks/I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/For someone's lovin', ooh ooh/But the sun shines when the cloud breaks/I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/For someone's lovin', ooh ooh/But the sun shines when the cloud breaks/I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/For someone's lovin', ooh ooh/But the sun shines when the cloud breaks
