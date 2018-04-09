I remember the first time I was in love/It was all the way back in 1997/I stole my mama's cell phone, yes, and I was/turning it up/Tracked down your number, boy/I was so in love, I thought I was in heaven

It was so beautiful, the love we had, the love we had/Can't believe we let it pass, we let it pass/So beautiful, but you were right, yes you were right/We couldn't last, but a blast we had

I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/For someone's lovin', ooh ooh/But the sun shines when the cloud breaks/I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/For someone's lovin', ooh ooh

But the sun shines when the cloud breaks

I remember the first time they caught us drinking/We were out there hanging on our bicycles blowing wheels/I had stole my dad's liquor, yeah, and we were turning it up/High as a kite and we were so in love, so high aboveo beautiful, the love we had, the love we had/Can't believe we let it pass, we let it pass/So beautiful, but you were right, yes you were right/We couldn't last, but a blast we had

I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/For someone's lovin', ooh ooh/But the sun shines when the cloud breaks/I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/For someone's lovin', ooh ooh/But the sun shines when the cloud breaks

Come and grab my hand, honey/Don't you wanna be wild with me?/Just like we used to be back then, oh, oh, oh, ohCome and grab my hand, honey/Don't you wanna dance with me?/Just like we used to do so devoted to the music

I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/ For someone's lovin', ooh ooh/But the sun shines when the cloud breaks/I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/For someone's lovin', ooh ooh/But the sun shines when the cloud breaks/I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/For someone's lovin', ooh ooh/But the sun shines when the cloud breaks/I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches/For someone's lovin', ooh ooh/But the sun shines when the cloud breaks