תחושת אהבה/ געגוע הורס. עד היום נמס הלב לשמוע צליליו. עת התחושה העצומה שהוא חש ברחוב שאהובתו גרה, שבכל שניה הי יכולה להופיע. מהשירים הרומנטיים הגדולים שנכתבו בשנות החמישים. את "ברחוב שבו את גרה" כתבו פרדריק לואה Frederick Loewe (מוסיקה) ואלן ג 'יי לרנר Alan Jay Lerner (מילים) למחזמר "גבירתי הנאווה" My Fair Lady שהועלה בברודווי ב- 1956, במחזמר שר אותו ג 'ון מייקל קינג, השחקן שגילם את דמותו של פרדי איינספוד היל בהפקה המקורית. בגרסת הסרט, ב-1964 שר אותו ביל שירלי כדיבוב לשחקן ג 'רמי ברט. הגרסה המצליחה לשיר היתה של ויק דמון Vic Damone בשנת 1956 במסגרת קולומביה רקורדס, שהגיע למקום ה-4 במצעד הבילבורד ולמקום הראשון במצעד הבריטי. בין עשרות גרסאות הכיסוי של השיר בולטות אלה של נט קינג קול, אנדי ויליאמס, דין מרטין, ריי קוניף, שירלי הורן, הרי קוניק ג'וניור, וילי נלסון, בן אי קינג.
Oh, the towering feeling just to know somehow you are near
I have often walked down this street before
But the pavement always stayed beneath my feet before
All at once am I several stories high
Knowing I'm on the street where you live
Are there lilac trees in the heart of town?
Can you hear a lark in any other part of town?
Does enchantment pour out of every door?
No, it's just on the street where you live
And oh, the towering feeling just to know somehow you are near
The overpowering feeling that any second you may suddenly appear
People stop and stare, they don't bother me
For there's nowhere else on earth that I would rather be
Let the time go by, I won't care if I
Can be here on the street where you live
Writer/s: ALAN JAY LERNER, FREDERICK LOEWE
1964 – On the Street Where You Live" – Jeremy Brett, "My Fair Lady”
