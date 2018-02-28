תחושת אהבה/ געגוע הורס. עד היום נמס הלב לשמוע צליליו. עת התחושה העצומה שהוא חש ברחוב שאהובתו גרה, שבכל שניה הי יכולה להופיע. מהשירים הרומנטיים הגדולים שנכתבו בשנות החמישים. את "ברחוב שבו את גרה" כתבו פרדריק לואה Frederick Loewe (מוסיקה) ואלן ג 'יי לרנר Alan Jay Lerner (מילים) למחזמר "גבירתי הנאווה" My Fair Lady שהועלה בברודווי ב- 1956, במחזמר שר אותו ג 'ון מייקל קינג, השחקן שגילם את דמותו של פרדי איינספוד היל בהפקה המקורית. בגרסת הסרט, ב-1964 שר אותו ביל שירלי כדיבוב לשחקן ג 'רמי ברט. הגרסה המצליחה לשיר היתה של ויק דמון Vic Damone בשנת 1956 במסגרת קולומביה רקורדס, שהגיע למקום ה-4 במצעד הבילבורד ולמקום הראשון במצעד הבריטי. בין עשרות גרסאות הכיסוי של השיר בולטות אלה של נט קינג קול, אנדי ויליאמס, דין מרטין, ריי קוניף, שירלי הורן, הרי קוניק ג'וניור, וילי נלסון, בן אי קינג.

Oh, the towering feeling just to know somehow you are near

I have often walked down this street before

But the pavement always stayed beneath my feet before

All at once am I several stories high

Knowing I'm on the street where you live

Are there lilac trees in the heart of town?

Can you hear a lark in any other part of town?

Does enchantment pour out of every door?

No, it's just on the street where you live

And oh, the towering feeling just to know somehow you are near

The overpowering feeling that any second you may suddenly appear

People stop and stare, they don't bother me

For there's nowhere else on earth that I would rather be

Let the time go by, I won't care if I

Can be here on the street where you live



Writer/s: ALAN JAY LERNER, FREDERICK LOEWE

1964 – On the Street Where You Live" – Jeremy Brett, "My Fair Lady”

