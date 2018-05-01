השיר נכתב על ידי גלן פריי ודון הנלי, בהשראת מוסיקת הנשמה (Soul) שפריי היה מקשיב לה, כאשר הוא התחיל לכתוב אותו על הפסנתר. לאמנים כמו ב. בי. קינג ואל גרין היתה השפעה משמעותית על שירים רבים באלבום, שאף הוא נקרא One Of These Nights. הרעיון לטקסט? פריי: "אני מעריך שרבים כמוני אמרו לעצמם: "באחד הלילות האלה אני חוזר למסעדה ההיא לקחת את המלצרית הזאת בזרועותי. לכל אחד יש את החלום האולטימטיבי שלו, שהוא שומר עליו"… דון פלדר, שהיה הגיטריסט החדש של "איגלס", הוא מי שבולט בצליל הבס הפותח. דון הנלי העניק לפלדר קרדיט על סיוע ל"נשרים" לברוח מהבלדות: "עם דון פלדר, אנחנו באמת יכולים לעשות רוק. היה לו סולו גיטרה נהדר ב"אחד הלילות האלה". דון הנלי סיפר כי השיר הזה היה מאתגר במיוחד בהופעות חיות: "הקול שלי צריך להיות בדיוק במנעד הכי גבוה, לפעמים אני עושה את זה, לפעמים אני לא".

השיר שהגיע למקום הראשון במצעדי המכירות של הבילבורד ב-1975, קידם גם את הצלחת האלבום One Of These Nights שהגיע לפלטינה בבריטניה וקנדה, ולפלטינה 4x בארה"ב. זה היה האלבום הנמכר ביותר של "נשרים", עד "מלון קליפורניה", ו – Greatest Hits 1971-1975.



Don Henley – lead vocals, drums

Glenn Frey – piano, backing vocals

Don Felder – lead guitar, rhythm guitar

Randy Meisner – bass guitar, backing vocals

Bernie Leadon – rhythm guitar, backing vocals



One of these nights, one of these crazy old nights/We're gonna find out, pretty mama, what turns on your lights/ The full moon is calling, the fever is high/ And/ the wicked wind whispers and moans/ You got your demons, you got your desires/ Well, I got a few of my own

Oh, someone to be kind to in between the dark and the light/ Oh, coming right behind you, swear I'm gonna find you, one of these nights

One of these dreams, one of these lost and lonely dreams, now/ We're gonna find one, mm, one that really screams/ I've been searching for the daughter of the devil himself/ I've been searching for an angel in white/ I've been waiting for a woman who's a little of both/ And I can feel her but she's nowhere in sight

Oh, loneliness will blind you in between the wrong and the right/ Oh, coming right behind you, swear I'm gonna find you, one of these nights

One of these nights oh, in between the dark and the light/ Coming right behind you, swear I'm gonna find you/ Get you, baby, one of these nights/ One of/ these nights (oh-oh-oh-oh oh-oh-oh-oh)/ One of these nights (I can feel it, I can feel it)/ One of these nights (coming right behind you, swear I'm gonna find you now)/ One of these nights (and it's so dark, it's so dark and cold)/ One of these nights (one of these crazy crazy crazy nights)/ One of these nights (swear I'm gonna find you coming right behind you)/ One of these nights (oh)/ One of these nights (and I want to say ah)/ One of these nights (one of these, one of these)/ One of these nights (coming right behind you, swear I'm gonna find you)/One of these nights (One of these nights, one of these crazy nights)

