מה היא לוחשת? חלק מהקונספט של הפקת ה-EDM הזו. "ראשי מסתחרר סביבך, שליטה, כשאני לצידך, מאבדת את שפיותי/ אתה נועל אותי תחת כישופך/ מאבדת את דרכי…" אפשר פרשנות – מרוב סחרור האהבה – נעתק קולה.
נו, טוב הבנו את הריטואל של הצמד הספרדי Reyco עם הזמרת Soliel והמפיק Igor, שבהפקתו השתתף ההרכב Gavin Moss מברצלונה. הביצוע שלה רך חובר להפקה השמימית ולגרוב האלקטרוני הרענן. לא לחפור יותר מדי. סאונד מתוק, חלומי. Radio Friendly. תביטו בקליפ ותבינו כמה פונקציונאלי השיר הזה, כשמדובר בריקוד לא רק משמעות של רחבת הריקודים.
My head is spinning over you
I think I'm losing my defences
and when I'm standing next to you
I feel the failure of my senses
You keep me locked under your spell
I think I'm losing my direction
and when I hear you say my name
my body falls under sedation
And I'm trying and trying and trying
and I'm trying God knows I'm trying
and I'm trying to take you out of my mind
My head is spinning over you
Spinning over you
I'm getting shivers in my skin
your voice is feeding my obsession
and when you're standing close to me
I feel I'm trapped in this temptation
And I'm trying, and trying and trying
and I'm trying God knows I'm trying
And I'm trying to take you out of my mind
My head is spinning over you
My head is spinning over you
And I'm trying, and trying and trying
and I'm trying God knows I'm trying
And I'm trying to take you out of my mind
