מה היא לוחשת? חלק מהקונספט של הפקת ה-EDM הזו. "ראשי מסתחרר סביבך, שליטה, כשאני לצידך, מאבדת את שפיותי/ אתה נועל אותי תחת כישופך/ מאבדת את דרכי…" אפשר פרשנות – מרוב סחרור האהבה – נעתק קולה.

נו, טוב הבנו את הריטואל של הצמד הספרדי Reyco עם הזמרת Soliel והמפיק Igor, שבהפקתו השתתף ההרכב Gavin Moss מברצלונה. הביצוע שלה רך חובר להפקה השמימית ולגרוב האלקטרוני הרענן. לא לחפור יותר מדי. סאונד מתוק, חלומי. Radio Friendly. תביטו בקליפ ותבינו כמה פונקציונאלי השיר הזה, כשמדובר בריקוד לא רק משמעות של רחבת הריקודים.

My head is spinning over you

I think I'm losing my defences

and when I'm standing next to you

I feel the failure of my senses

You keep me locked under your spell

I think I'm losing my direction

and when I hear you say my name

my body falls under sedation

And I'm trying and trying and trying

and I'm trying God knows I'm trying

and I'm trying to take you out of my mind

My head is spinning over you

Spinning over you

I'm getting shivers in my skin

your voice is feeding my obsession

and when you're standing close to me

I feel I'm trapped in this temptation

And I'm trying, and trying and trying

and I'm trying God knows I'm trying

And I'm trying to take you out of my mind

My head is spinning over you

My head is spinning over you

And I'm trying, and trying and trying

and I'm trying God knows I'm trying

And I'm trying to take you out of my mind

דירוג: