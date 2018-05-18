פול מקרטני אמר פעם: "עמוק בפנים, אנשים מאוד סנטימנטליים, אם הם צופים בסרט סנטימנטלי בבית, הם בוכים, אבל בפומבי הם לא יחשפו רגשות. אנחנו לא אוהבים להראות את הרגשות שלנו, אנחנו נוטים ללגלג על כך, ובאותו אופן, אנשים לא יודו שהם אוהבים שירי אהבה, אבל למעשה הם מתשתוקקים לשירי אהבה". פול כתב את השיר בתגובה להערה של ג 'ון לנון אחרי התפרקות הביטלס, שהשירים שפול כתב עבור הביטלס היו "שירי אהבה מטופשים".

כמו ג 'ון לנון, פול מקרטני עשה הרבה מוסיקה עם אשתו. לינדה מקרטני קיבלה קרדיט בשיר הזה ככותבת שותפה וכחברת להקת "כנפיים"

השיר קליל מתקתק, ושניהם שרים "אני אוהב אותך" בפזמון החוזר. אצלם זה נשמע הכי אמיתי. היתה ביניהם אהבה גדולה שנקטעה עם מותה של לינדה בשנת 1998. היא לא היתה מוסיקאית מקצועית (היא היתה צלמת), אבל המשפחה היתה חשובה מאוד לפול, כל כך לשובה, שהוא העניק לה חלק בחייו המקצועיים, וזו היה הדרך היחידה שבה הוא יכול היה לבלות זמן רב איתה.

שירי האהבה המטופשים של מקרטני הגיעו למקום הראשון במצעד הסינגלים של הבילבורד ב-1976 ושהה בו חמישה שבועות. למעשה, זה היה הלהיט הגדול ביותר שלו עם כנפיים והגדול ביותר מכל להיטי הסולו שלו.

You'd think that people would have had enough of silly love songs/ I look around me and I see it isn't so

Some people want to fill the world with silly love songs/ And what's wrong with that

I'd like to know/ Cause here I go again

I love you, I love you/ I love you, I love you

I can't explain the feeling's plain to me, can't you see

Ah, she gave me more, she gave it all to me now can't you see

What's wrong with that/ I need to know/ 'Cause here I go again

I love you, I love you

Love doesn't come in a minute/ Sometimes it doesn't come at all

I only know that when I'm in it/ It isn't silly, love isn't silly, love isn't silly at all

How can I tell you about my loved one/ How can I tell you about my loved one

How can I tell you about my loved one/ How can I tell you about my loved one

I love you, I love you/ I love you/

(I can't explain the feeling's plain to me, say can't you see)

I love you

(Ah, he gave me all, he gave it all to me to me, say can't you see)

I love you

(I can't explain the feeling's plain to me, say can't you see)

I love you

(Ah, he gave me all, he gave it all to me to me, say can't you see)

I love you

(I can't explain the feeling's plain to me, say can't you see)

I love you

(Ah, he gave me all, he gave it all to me to me, say can't you see)

You'd think that people would have had enough of silly love songs

I look around me and I see it isn't so, oh no

Some people want to fill the world with silly love songs

What's wrong with that

Paul Mccartney & Wings - Silly Love songs

