העצמה גברית? ננסח כך: למה להתבכיין כשאפשר להביט על על הצד הבהיר של החיים? I think I’m stronger now, אומר השיר של פאנקנשטיין. יש נמוקים והבהרות ואפילו מרשם איך לחיות חיים ארוכים יותר. השיר אינו מתנפל עליך. זוהי בלדה שנפתחת נינוח ורגוע, ורק בהמשך מקבלת את טביעת החותם הגרוב-פאנקית של פאנקנשטיין עם יותר מאשר סממני היפ הופ. האקצנט של אלרן דקל נשמע חיקוי יפה ברוח האפרו-פאנקית הנושבת בשיר. האלמנטים הנוספים המשתלבים בטבעיות הולמת – Soul, במיטב המסורת, הרמוניות יפות עם נגיעות פלצט, שילוב אפקטיבי של צליל נשיפה. בימים הטובים של חברת מוטאון, היו מהמרים על השיר הזה.

הרכב: אלרן דקל – שירה וגיטרה, שלומי אלון – סינט בס, גיטרה, קלידים, קולות וסקסופון, ספי ציזלינג – חצוצרה, יאיר סלוצקי – טרומבון, אלון פרימן – פסנתר רודס וקלידים

עמית שגיא – גיטרה, שחם אוחנה – בס, דן מאיו – תופים, יוסי פיין – גיטרה

The life I chose to live/ The love I had to give

The way it all worked out/ I think I’m stronger now

I think I’m stronger now/ Some way I don’t know how

Whatever I’ve been going through/ The shit I had to do

Growing up I didn’t have a rough time

My folks were around and I was doing fine

Sugared in my home town walls around

When hell broke loose it didn’t even make a sound

I never got myself into a real fight

Never felt that money was too tight

Whatever they would give me I would take a bite

Everybody used to tell me that my future’s bright

I bought my car before I learned to drive

Being on the road made me feel alive

With my boom box in the back seat

Had no AC, I still feel the heat

With my sweet fresh baby sitting in the front

Blasting beasty boys shouting “so what you want?!”

I knew that that’s the way to live long

I didn’t stop to think if I’m strong

