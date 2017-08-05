"אני חי באזור שבין יופי לכאב והדבר האמיתי", שר אדם גרנדוסייל, Adam Granduciel, סולן הלהקה שקראה לעצמה The War On Drugs. "אני מתחבא כל כך הרבה זמן אני צריך למצוא דרך אחרת", הבנאדם מתפקח, רוצה לצאת מהדאון. השירה שלו מזכירה דברים טובים מן השבעים, בין ברוס ספרינגסטין, טום פטי ובוב דילן. השיר הוא חלק מהאלבום החדש A Deeper Understanding בהפקת Daniel Lanois. הביצוע צובר עוצמה משורה לשורה. הלהקה מוגדרת "אינדי רוק", אבל השיר הזה הוא בלדת רוק ישירה במיטב המסורת של השבעים והשמונים, בשילוב של גיטרות מצוינות וצליל סינטיסייזר. ההגדרה אינה משמעותית כשהמוסיקה המצליחה לשדר את הנרטיב. העיבוד האריך את השיר לכמעט 7 דקות בסיום ארוך של גיטרות,, שמשדרג את השיר. נדמה לי שרוק נשמה כזה נדיר לשמוע בימינו.

Summer ride on the beach

Howl at the day

I've been hiding out so long

I gotta find another way

Late at night I wanna see you

Well my eyes, they begin to fade

Am I just living in the space between

The beauty and the pain

And the real thing

Now the sky is painted

In a wash of indigo

I've been holding on too long

In the howling of this cold

I recognize every face

But I ain't got everything I need

If I'm just living in the space between

The beauty and the pain

It's the strangest thing

Yeah, she runs surrounding me

Surrounded by the whole

Surrounded by no other

I wanna run home

Yeah, I can run slowly

Don't run away again

Yeah, I can run [?]

Don't run away again

I wanna run, I wanna run

דירוג: