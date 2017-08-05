עיון ביקורת
A Deeper Understanding Strangest Thing The War on Drugs אדם גרנדוסייל ביקורת סינגלים חדשים חדשות מוסיקה מוסיקת רוק סינגלים בינלאומיים חדשים סינגלים חדשים

The War On Drugs, Strangest Thing (שיר מהאלבום A Deeper Understanding, אוגוסט 2017)

מוסיקה רוק, סינגלים חדשים, סינגלים חו"ל

"אני חי באזור שבין יופי לכאב והדבר האמיתי", שר אדם גרנדוסייל,   Adam Granduciel, סולן הלהקה שקראה לעצמה The War On Drugs. "אני מתחבא כל כך הרבה זמן אני צריך למצוא דרך אחרת",  הבנאדם מתפקח, רוצה לצאת מהדאון. השירה שלו מזכירה דברים טובים מן השבעים, בין ברוס ספרינגסטין, טום פטי ובוב דילן. השיר הוא חלק מהאלבום החדש A Deeper Understanding בהפקת Daniel Lanois. הביצוע צובר עוצמה משורה לשורה. הלהקה מוגדרת "אינדי רוק", אבל השיר הזה הוא בלדת רוק ישירה במיטב המסורת של השבעים והשמונים, בשילוב של גיטרות מצוינות וצליל סינטיסייזר. ההגדרה אינה משמעותית כשהמוסיקה המצליחה לשדר את הנרטיב. העיבוד האריך את השיר לכמעט 7 דקות בסיום ארוך של גיטרות,, שמשדרג את השיר. נדמה לי שרוק נשמה כזה נדיר לשמוע בימינו.

Summer ride on the beach
Howl at the day
I've been hiding out so long
I gotta find another way

Late at night I wanna see you
Well my eyes, they begin to fade
Am I just living in the space between
The beauty and the pain
And the real thing

Now the sky is painted
In a wash of indigo
I've been holding on too long
In the howling of this cold

I recognize every face
But I ain't got everything I need
If I'm just living in the space between
The beauty and the pain
It's the strangest thing

Yeah, she runs surrounding me
Surrounded by the whole
Surrounded by no other
I wanna run home

Yeah, I can run slowly
Don't run away again
Yeah, I can run [?]
Don't run away again
I wanna run, I wanna run

 

דירוג:
שתף דף זהBookmark and Share
A Deeper Understanding Strangest Thing The War on Drugs אדם גרנדוסייל ביקורת סינגלים חדשים חדשות מוסיקה מוסיקת רוק סינגלים בינלאומיים חדשים סינגלים חדשים
חדשות
לכל החדשות

כתיבת תגובה

האימייל לא יוצג באתר. שדות החובה מסומנים *


8 + = 12