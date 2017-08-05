"אני חי באזור שבין יופי לכאב והדבר האמיתי", שר אדם גרנדוסייל, Adam Granduciel, סולן הלהקה שקראה לעצמה The War On Drugs. "אני מתחבא כל כך הרבה זמן אני צריך למצוא דרך אחרת", הבנאדם מתפקח, רוצה לצאת מהדאון. השירה שלו מזכירה דברים טובים מן השבעים, בין ברוס ספרינגסטין, טום פטי ובוב דילן. השיר הוא חלק מהאלבום החדש A Deeper Understanding בהפקת Daniel Lanois. הביצוע צובר עוצמה משורה לשורה. הלהקה מוגדרת "אינדי רוק", אבל השיר הזה הוא בלדת רוק ישירה במיטב המסורת של השבעים והשמונים, בשילוב של גיטרות מצוינות וצליל סינטיסייזר. ההגדרה אינה משמעותית כשהמוסיקה המצליחה לשדר את הנרטיב. העיבוד האריך את השיר לכמעט 7 דקות בסיום ארוך של גיטרות,, שמשדרג את השיר. נדמה לי שרוק נשמה כזה נדיר לשמוע בימינו.
Summer ride on the beach
Howl at the day
I've been hiding out so long
I gotta find another way
Late at night I wanna see you
Well my eyes, they begin to fade
Am I just living in the space between
The beauty and the pain
And the real thing
Now the sky is painted
In a wash of indigo
I've been holding on too long
In the howling of this cold
I recognize every face
But I ain't got everything I need
If I'm just living in the space between
The beauty and the pain
It's the strangest thing
Yeah, she runs surrounding me
Surrounded by the whole
Surrounded by no other
I wanna run home
Yeah, I can run slowly
Don't run away again
Yeah, I can run [?]
Don't run away again
I wanna run, I wanna run
