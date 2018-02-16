מייק סקוט, סולן "דה ווטרבויז" שר: "דמיינתי קשת/ החזקת אותה בידיים שלך/ היו לי הבזקים/ אבל ראית את התוכנית/נדדתי בעולם במשך שנים/בזמן שאת פשוט נשאר בחדרך/ראיתי את הסהר/ את ראית את כל הירח".
סקוט: "כתבתי את השיר כשהייתי בן 26/ גיליתי אז שיש הרבה יותר דברים מסביבי ממה שהכרתי אי פעם, הרבה יותר ללמוד ממה שידעתי מהתרבות שגדלתי עליה. היה לי תחושה חזקה של פליאה, והבנתי שיש אנשים שיש להם הרבה יותר מידע בדמיון שלהם, חוויות מאשר היה לי. זה מה שנתן השראה לכתיבת השיר. לא מדובר באדם ספציפי.מטרת השיר היתה להמחיש עד כמה אפשר ללמוד יותר ממה שניחשנו. השתמשתי בפורמט זה של כתיבת שירים, כאילו אני משדר יותר תבונה".
The Waterboys היו להקה בריטית שהוקמה בלונדון בשנת 1981 על ידי מייק סקוט (גיטרה / שירה) אנתוני Thistlewaite (רב כלי). מאוחר יותר הם הוסיפו את קארל וולינגר (גיטרה, קלידים) סטיב וויקהאם (כינור) וקווין וילקינסון (תופים). שנה לאחר ש"כל הירח" יצא, וולינגר עזב את הלהקה כדי להקים את World Party. השיר שהגיע למקום השלישי במצעד הבריטי ב-1985 – הוא מתוך האלבום This Is The Sea. המוסיקה שלבו הושפעה מפרינס, שאף ביצע את השיר באחת מהופעותיו ב-2014 וב-2015.
I pictured a rainbow
You held it in your hands
I had flashes
But you saw the plan
I wandered out in the world for years
While you just stayed in your room
I saw the crescent
You saw the whole of the moon
The whole of the moon
Hmm, you were there in the turnstiles, with the wind at your heels
You stretched for the stars and you know how it feels to reach too high
Too far
Too soon
You saw the whole of the moon
I was grounded
While you filled the skies
I was dumbfounded by truth
You cut through lies
I saw the rain dirty valley
You saw Brigadoon
I saw the crescent
You saw the whole of the moon
I spoke about wings
You just flew
I wondered, I guessed and I tried
You just knew
I sighed
But you swooned, I saw the crescent
You saw the whole of the moon
The whole of the moon
(The whole of the moond) with a torch in your pocket and the wind at your heels
You climbed on the ladder and you know how it feels to get too high
Too far
Too soon
You saw the whole of the moon
The whole of the moon, hey yeah!
Unicorns and cannonballs, palaces and piers
Trumpets, towers and tenements
Wide oceans full of tears
Flags, rags ferryboats
Scimitars and scarves
Every precious dream and vision
Underneath the stars, yes, you climbed on the ladder
With the wind in your sails
You came like a comet
Blazing your trail too high
Too far
Too soon
You saw the whole of the moon
|דירוג:
|
חדשות
|