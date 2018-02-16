מייק סקוט, סולן "דה ווטרבויז" שר: "דמיינתי קשת/ החזקת אותה בידיים שלך/ היו לי הבזקים/ אבל ראית את התוכנית/נדדתי בעולם במשך שנים/בזמן שאת פשוט נשאר בחדרך/ראיתי את הסהר/ את ראית את כל הירח".

סקוט: "כתבתי את השיר כשהייתי בן 26/ גיליתי אז שיש הרבה יותר דברים מסביבי ממה שהכרתי אי פעם, הרבה יותר ללמוד ממה שידעתי מהתרבות שגדלתי עליה. היה לי תחושה חזקה של פליאה, והבנתי שיש אנשים שיש להם הרבה יותר מידע בדמיון שלהם, חוויות מאשר היה לי. זה מה שנתן השראה לכתיבת השיר. לא מדובר באדם ספציפי.מטרת השיר היתה להמחיש עד כמה אפשר ללמוד יותר ממה שניחשנו. השתמשתי בפורמט זה של כתיבת שירים, כאילו אני משדר יותר תבונה".

The Waterboys היו להקה בריטית שהוקמה בלונדון בשנת 1981 על ידי מייק סקוט (גיטרה / שירה) אנתוני Thistlewaite (רב כלי). מאוחר יותר הם הוסיפו את קארל וולינגר (גיטרה, קלידים) סטיב וויקהאם (כינור) וקווין וילקינסון (תופים). שנה לאחר ש"כל הירח" יצא, וולינגר עזב את הלהקה כדי להקים את World Party. השיר שהגיע למקום השלישי במצעד הבריטי ב-1985 – הוא מתוך האלבום This Is The Sea. המוסיקה שלבו הושפעה מפרינס, שאף ביצע את השיר באחת מהופעותיו ב-2014 וב-2015.

I pictured a rainbow

You held it in your hands

I had flashes

But you saw the plan

I wandered out in the world for years

While you just stayed in your room

I saw the crescent

You saw the whole of the moon

The whole of the moon

Hmm, you were there in the turnstiles, with the wind at your heels

You stretched for the stars and you know how it feels to reach too high

Too far

Too soon

You saw the whole of the moon

I was grounded

While you filled the skies

I was dumbfounded by truth

You cut through lies

I saw the rain dirty valley

You saw Brigadoon

I saw the crescent

You saw the whole of the moon

I spoke about wings

You just flew

I wondered, I guessed and I tried

You just knew

I sighed

But you swooned, I saw the crescent

You saw the whole of the moon

The whole of the moon

(The whole of the moond) with a torch in your pocket and the wind at your heels

You climbed on the ladder and you know how it feels to get too high

Too far

Too soon

You saw the whole of the moon

The whole of the moon, hey yeah!

Unicorns and cannonballs, palaces and piers

Trumpets, towers and tenements

Wide oceans full of tears

Flags, rags ferryboats

Scimitars and scarves

Every precious dream and vision

Underneath the stars, yes, you climbed on the ladder

With the wind in your sails

You came like a comet

Blazing your trail too high

Too far

Too soon

You saw the whole of the moon

