"Dangerous Night", הוא הסינגל השני מהאלבום החמישי של Thirty Seconds to Mars, הוא שונה באופן משמעותי משירי הרוק הקודמים של החבורה. השיר מונע קצבית על ידי סינטיסייזרים בהפקת EDM המבליטה בבהירות את קולו של ג'ארד לטו Jared Leto. הוא מספר סיפור של בני זוג המודעים לכך שלא באמת נועדו זה לזו והצרות שנגרמו על רקע היחסים ביניהם. הדובר בשיר מאמין, שהם אינם צריכים להסתיר עוד את הרגשות שלהם. 30STM יצרו שיר אווירה כדי להעניק תחושה של "לילה מסוכן". שירתו של לטו מלאת עוצמה, משדרת את מצב-רוח בסאונד המשמש תפאורה דרמטית להתרחשות.

We burned and we bled, we try to forget

But the memories left are still haunting

The walls that we built from bottles and pills

We swallow until we're not talking

I… I am a man on fire

You… a violent desire

What a dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove

Don't know why we still hide what we've beco-o-ome (oh, oh)

Do you wanna cross the line?

We're runnin' out of time

A dangerous night to fall in lo-o-ove

Started a stranger, a lover in danger

The edge of a knife

The face of an angel, the heart of a ghost

Was it a dream?

