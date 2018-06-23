הקאבר של ה – Weezer ל"אפריקה" מקורו בלהיט של להקת טוטו משנת 1982 (מקום ראשון בארה"ב, מקום שלישי בבריטניה), שיר המספר את סיפורו של אדם שבא לאפריקה וצריך להחליט על הנערה שהתאהב בה לפני שהוא עוזב.

דיוויד פייץ', נגן המקלדת של טוטו, כתב את השיר, הסביר בספרו "הבלדות הטובות ביותר של טוטו": "בתחילת שנות ה -80 צפיתי בסרט דוקומנטרי בטלוויזיה על כל המוות והסבל הנוראים של האנשים באפריקה. התמונות פשוט לא עזבו את הראש שלי, ניסיתי לדמיין איך אני ההית מרגיש אילו הייתי שם". פייץ' לא היה באפריקה לפני שכתב את השיר. זהו השיר האחרון שטוטו בחרו לאבלומם הרביעי Toto IV שזכה בפרס גראמי בקטגורית אלבום השנה. סינגל השנה היה דווקא "רוזאנה".

איך ה – Weezer מגיעים ללהיט הזה? הכל התחיל ממעריץ צעיר שניסה לשכנע את הלהקה להקליט גרסת כיסוי לשיר. הוא פתח את חשבון הטוויטר "weezer cover africa by toto" והחל בקמפיין שסחף אחריו את מעריצי הלהקה. לאחר מספר חודשים, החליטה הלהקה להיענות לבקשתו. הקאבר הפך ללהיט ויראלי. Weezer להקת הגר'ז' של שנות התשעים צדקה כשהיא היססה לבצע את הקאבר ללהיטט הגדול של טוטו, להקת השמונים. זה נשמע כאילו הלהקה עשתה את הקאבר רק בשביל הפאן. זהו כיסוי מאוד בסיסי. שום חידוש שיש לכתוב עליו הביתה. הגיטרות נשמעות מעט יותר קשיחות, טיפוסיות של Weezer. הביצוע של ריברס קואומו נשמע בסדר, אבל שום דבר מיוחד. בסופו של דבר, הביצוע הזה אינו עולה על המקורי, כלומר – אין לי בעיה לחזור אליו (אל המקורי) ולהנות מהשיר כאילו הקאבר אינו קיים.

I hear the drums echoing tonight

But she hears only whispers of some quiet conversation

She's coming in, 12:30 flight

The moonlit wings reflect the stars that guide me towards salvation

I stopped an old man along the way

Hoping to find some long forgotten words or ancient melodies

He turned to me as if to say, "Hurry boy, it's waiting there for you"

It's gonna take a lot to take me away from you

There's nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do

I bless the rains down in Africa

Gonna take some time to do the things we never had

The wild dogs cry out in the night

As they grow restless, longing for some solitary company

I know that I must do what's right

As sure as Kilimanjaro rises like Olympus above the Serengeti

I seek to cure what's deep inside, frightened of this thing that I've become

It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from you

There's nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do

I bless the rains down in Africa

Gonna take some time to do the things we never had

Hurry boy, she's waiting there for you

It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from you

There's nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do

I bless the rains down in Africa

I bless the rains down in Africa

(I bless the rain)

I bless the rains down in Africa

(I bless the rain)

I bless the rains down in Africa

I bless the rains down in Africa

(Ah, gonna take the time)

Gonna take some time to do the things we never had

Writer/s: JEFF PORCARO, DAVID PAICH, KARL WOLF

Weezer - Africa

