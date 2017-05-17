מעניין מה אנחנו יכולים לגלות על אנשים שחולפים על פנינו ברחוב? האם ניתן לקרוא מחשבותיהם, להבחין בין רע לטוב? האם זוהי רק מראית עין? אבבה דסה רואה תאוות בצע אצל כלל האנשים, עיוורון כלפי הזולת, זרות, ניכור. נתינה הפכה פשע. "אני מושיטה יד אבל הם דוחים אותה" ו"אנחנו הלכנו לאיבוד ביער אפל, ממתינים להצלה" ובשורה התחתונה – לאן נעלמה האהבה.

הביקורת החברתית של אבבה סתמית משהו, נוטה להכללה – תחושה שהכל רע מסביב. אבבה פונה לכלל, מחפשת תיקון אוניברסאלי. האם היא מתכוונת לתקופה שבה אנו חיים, או לטבעו של האדם באשר הוא. תאוות בצע אינה מחלה של התקופה הזו דווקא. העובדה שהיא עושה שימוש בלשון רבים של "איפה טעינו" אינה מסייעת לאמינות השיר.

המוסיקה מכניסה את השיר לערוץ Soul מהסוג המשובח. יוסי פיין אשר על ההפקה נוכח מאוד בשיר, החל מהפתיחה שנוגע ברגאיי. המנגינה והקצב מעלים את השיר על מסלול קומונוקטיבי ממדרגה ראשונה. שירתה של אבבה היא שילוב מצוין של שירת נשמה וגוספל בטווח מרשים, באופן שהמסר הכללי שלה מקבל עוצמות אישיות.

Walking on the roads of life, I see/ People guided by their own greed/ They’re turning blind, too blind to see me/ Giving has become a crime/ I reach out my hand, but they pull me down/ Now we’re lost in the darkest forest waiting to be found

Aren’t you tired of running, hiding, fighting, hurting, crying alone?/ Cause I’m so tired of running, hiding, fighting, hurting, crying alone/ Where are you love? Our broken souls are calling/ Where are you? Where are you?/ Where are you, love? Just show a sign cause we’re falling

They say you got to play the game/ But I say don’t let them take your flame/ They can make you numb, too numb to feel the pain/ In children’s eyes you’ll see the truth/ Find the child that lives inside of you/ Come and hold my hand, I’ll keep you warm till the sun comes too

Oh aren’t you tired of running, hiding, fighting, hurting, crying alone? / Cause I’m so tired of running, hiding, fighting, hurting, crying alone

Where are you, love? Our broken souls are calling/ Where are you? Where are you?/ Where are you, love? Just show a sign cause we’re falling

Living in this world of madness/ Where did we go wrong?/ Is it too late for us to go back?/ And find our loss/ Is this gold we’re searching,/ Worth more than life itself?/ It can’t be so/ Can you guide us please/Finf Our Way/ We need you to be strong

דירוג: