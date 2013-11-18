ניק קייב והזרעים מוציאים אלבום מהופעה חיה אקוסטית. The Mercy Seat הוא אחד השירים שבוצעו בהופעה . את השיר מתוך האלבום Tender Prey שיצא ב-1988 כתבו ניק קייב (מילים ומוסיקה) ומיק הארווי (מוסיקה) קייב מספר סיפורו של אדם חף מפשע שעומד להיות מוצא להורג בכיסא חשמלי. השיר עמוס באלוזיות הקשורות לנצרות (הברית החדשה) "כסא הרחמים" הא סמל לכס המלכות האלוהי ליד ארון הברית. השיר הדרמטי הוא מיצירות הרוק היפות ששמעתי מעודי. התפתחותו מרטיטה.

האזנה שנייה ושלישית, ואתה צולל לתוך עומק השיר. קייב שר את הנרטיב בקולו העמוק כמו זה בדמו. הטקסט – הוא מסוג השירה הצרופה הנדירה בז'אנר הרוק. קייב הוא אמן המטפורות. הוא עושה שימוש באשמה ובחפות לחשיפת האמת האובייקטיבית. בולטת האנלוגיה לישו שהוא קורבן של גורלו. פסנתר וכינור חוברים לקולו המחלחל והסוחף של קייב.

I began to warm and chill/ To objects and their fields/ A ragged cup, a twisted mop/ The face of Jesus in my soup/ Those sinister dinner deals/ The meal trolley's wicked wheels/ A hooked bone rising from my food/ All things either good or ungood.

And the mercy seat is waiting/ And I think my head is burning/ And in a way I'm yearning/ To be done with all this weighing of the truth/ An eye for an eye/ And a tooth for a tooth/ And anyway I told the truth/ And I'm not afraid to die.

I hear stories from the chamber/ Christ was born into a manger/ And like some ragged stranger/ He died upon the cross/ Might I say, it seems so fitting in its way/ He was a carpenter by trade/ Or at least that's what I'm told

My kill-hand's/ Tattooed E.V.I.L. across its brother's fist/ That filthy five! They did nothing to challenge or resist.

In Heaven His throne is made of gold/ The ark of his Testament is stowed/ A throne from which I'm told/ All history does unfold/ It's made of wood and wire/ And my body is on fire/ And God is never far away.

Into the mercy seat I climb/ My head is shaved, my head is wired/ And like a moth that tries/ To enter the bright eye/ I go shuffling out of life/ Just to hide in death awhile/ And anyway I never lied.

And the mercy seat is waiting/ And I think my head is burning/ And in a way I'm yearning/ To be done with all this weighing of the truth/ An eye for an eye/ And a tooth for a tooth/ And anyway I told the truth/ And I'm not afraid to die.

And the mercy seat is burning/ And I think my head is glowing/ And in a way I'm hoping/ To be done with all this twisting of the truth/ An eye for an eye/ And a tooth for a tooth/ And anyway there was no proof/ And I'm not afraid to die.

And the mercy seat is glowing/ And I think my head is smoking/ And in a way I'm hoping/ To be done with all these looks of disbelief/ A life for a life/ And a truth for a truth/ And I've got nothing left to lose/ And I'm not afraid to die.

And the mercy seat is smoking/ And I think my head is melting/ And in a way that's helping/ To be done with all this twisting of the truth/ An eye for an eye/ And a tooth for a tooth/ And anyway I told the truth/ But I'm afraid I told a lie.

