"כשהערפל מתפזר/ והגשם יורד/ הרוח שורקת על פני האדמה/ אני שומע את קולה של אהובתי/ הנערה שאהבתי ואיבדתי לפני שנה"



קינת האוהב על מות אהובתו. להיטו הגדול של ג'ון לייטון מ-1961 (מקום ראשון במצעד הבריטי באותה שנה). הוא הופיע לראשונה בדרמה Harpers West One בה גילם לייטון (יליד 1939, שחקן וזמר בריטי מאסקס), זמר פופ הפותח חברת תקליטים. קול הרפאים הנשי ברקע שייך לזמרת הליווי ליסה גריי. השיר נכתב "בדקה ה90" ע"י Geoff Goddard, כאשר הוחלט שג'ון לייטון זקוק לשיר להצגה. גודארד נזכר כי השיר הפך את מבצעו לייטון לשמות טראגית של מאהב צעיר שאיבד את אהבתו. גודארד כתב ללייטון עוד כמה שירים ביניהם Wild Wind.

When the mist's a-rising

And the rain is falling

And the wind is blowing cold across the moor

I hear the voice of my darlin'

The girl I loved and lost a year ago

(Johnny remember me)

Well it's hard to believe I know

But I hear her singing in the sighing of the wind

Blowin' in the tree tops way above me

(Johnny remember me)

Yes I'll always remember

Till the day I die

I'll hear her cry

Johnny remember me

Well some day I guess

I'll find myself another little girl

To take the place of my true love

But as long as I live I know

I'll hear her singing in the sighing of the wind

Blowin' in the tree tops way above me

(Johnny remember me)

Yes I'll always remember

Till the day I die

I'll hear her cry

Johnny remember me

