"מגיע לך יותר טוב" הוא מסוג השירים שאינו יכול לפספס. גם הקול המלנכולי הזה, גם המעבר מבלדה נוגה לקצב uptempo, גם עיבוד ה – soulful groove, בליווי גיטרות פאנק, וכמובן השירה של ג'יימס ארתור והרמוניות הגוספל. ארתור מתוודה בפניה – כי מגיע לה משהו יותר טוב ממנו, והוא אף מקווה שהיא תמצא מישהו שיאהב אותה כפי שאף אחד אחר לא יכול. ג'יימס הוא מסוג זמרי הפופ סול שהופך כל שיר לאישי -דרמטי ביותר. גם השיר הזה יזכה בנקודות נוספות בזכות הביצוע, המשדר – אני בהחלט מאמין שאת ראויה ליותר. פרט לכך – מנגינה ועיבוד שיהפכו את השיר ל -must ברפרטואר שלו.
I'm just not sure my heart is working
And yours is beating double time
Deep down you know I ain't even worth it
It's not enough, babe, all I do is make you cry
Like ooh-woah, ooh-woah
I know I do this every time
Like ooh-woah, I know
That I just got to say what's on my mind
You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need
You're better, better than you even realize
You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I want you to see
You're better off without me in your life
And I hope you'll find somebody else
That'll love you like nobody else
And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still
But you deserve better, better, better, better
Give up on me, ’cause, babe, I'm hopeless
The more it hurts, the more it's right
You know I loved, I just never showed it
It'll be too late when you're with some other guy
Like ooh-woah, ooh-woah
I know I do this every time
Like ooh-woah, I know
That I just got to say what's on my mind
[Chorus]
You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need
You're better, better than you even realize
You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I want you to see
You're better off without me in your life
[Post-Chorus]
And I hope you'll find somebody else
That'll love you like nobody else
And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still
But you deserve better, better, better, better
