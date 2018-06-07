"מגיע לך יותר טוב" הוא מסוג השירים שאינו יכול לפספס. גם הקול המלנכולי הזה, גם המעבר מבלדה נוגה לקצב uptempo, גם עיבוד ה – soulful groove, בליווי גיטרות פאנק, וכמובן השירה של ג'יימס ארתור והרמוניות הגוספל. ארתור מתוודה בפניה – כי מגיע לה משהו יותר טוב ממנו, והוא אף מקווה שהיא תמצא מישהו שיאהב אותה כפי שאף אחד אחר לא יכול. ג'יימס הוא מסוג זמרי הפופ סול שהופך כל שיר לאישי -דרמטי ביותר. גם השיר הזה יזכה בנקודות נוספות בזכות הביצוע, המשדר – אני בהחלט מאמין שאת ראויה ליותר. פרט לכך – מנגינה ועיבוד שיהפכו את השיר ל -must ברפרטואר שלו.

I'm just not sure my heart is working

And yours is beating double time

Deep down you know I ain't even worth it

It's not enough, babe, all I do is make you cry

Like ooh-woah, ooh-woah

I know I do this every time

Like ooh-woah, I know

That I just got to say what's on my mind

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need

You're better, better than you even realize

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I want you to see

You're better off without me in your life

And I hope you'll find somebody else

That'll love you like nobody else

And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still

But you deserve better, better, better, better

Give up on me, ’cause, babe, I'm hopeless

The more it hurts, the more it's right

You know I loved, I just never showed it

It'll be too late when you're with some other guy

Like ooh-woah, ooh-woah

I know I do this every time

Like ooh-woah, I know

That I just got to say what's on my mind

[Chorus]

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need

You're better, better than you even realize

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I want you to see

You're better off without me in your life

[Post-Chorus]

And I hope you'll find somebody else

That'll love you like nobody else

And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still

But you deserve better, better, better, better

James Arthur You Deserve Better / At My Weakest

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: