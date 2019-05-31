אד שירן מכין אלבום חדש שייקרא No.6 Collaborations Project. "חצה אותי" “Cross Me” יהיה סערה שקטה בתוכו בשיתוף הראפרים צ'אנס דה ראפר ופינבי רוק. כתב הגנה על יחסים האהובה שאיתו/ איתם. "if you cross her, then you cross me". בהפקת פרד גיבסון, השיר נשמע המשך של מגמת השיתופים בנוסח "I Don't Care" עם ג'סטין ביבר. שיר מדבר על איך להיות במערכת יחסים של אהבת אמת . "Cross Me” הוא שיר מאוד לא אופייני לשירן. כזה לא שמענו ממנו מעולם. המנגינה חמה, אפילו מתקתקה, השירה מגיעה עד פלצטים, השילוב בין פופ לראפ – אפקטיבי. הפתעה מיוחדת ומעניינת מבחינה שירן, המעידה כי הוא מסוגל לחשוב מחוץ לקופסה ולהגיע למקומות של שתפי"ם מפרים.

Anything she need, she can call me

Don't worry ’bout her, that's my seed, dawg, that's all me

Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me

Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you (Fred again)

Anything she need, she can call me

Don't worry ’bout her, that's my seed, dawg, that's all me

Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me

Cross me, cross me, if you, if-

And she ain't messing with no other man

Me and her have something different

I really need all you to understand

That nobody's coming close

And I don't ever wanna run around

I spent my youth jumping in and out

But you know I fucking love her now

Like nobody ever could

And you know I stay trippin', am I crazy? Oh no

I'm sticking with my baby for sure

Together or solo

It doesn't …

Ed Sheeran Cross Me Feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock

