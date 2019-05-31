אד שירן מכין אלבום חדש שייקרא No.6 Collaborations Project. "חצה אותי" “Cross Me” יהיה סערה שקטה בתוכו בשיתוף הראפרים צ'אנס דה ראפר ופינבי רוק. כתב הגנה על יחסים האהובה שאיתו/ איתם. "if you cross her, then you cross me". בהפקת פרד גיבסון, השיר נשמע המשך של מגמת השיתופים בנוסח "I Don't Care" עם ג'סטין ביבר. שיר מדבר על איך להיות במערכת יחסים של אהבת אמת . "Cross Me” הוא שיר מאוד לא אופייני לשירן. כזה לא שמענו ממנו מעולם. המנגינה חמה, אפילו מתקתקה, השירה מגיעה עד פלצטים, השילוב בין פופ לראפ – אפקטיבי. הפתעה מיוחדת ומעניינת מבחינה שירן, המעידה כי הוא מסוגל לחשוב מחוץ לקופסה ולהגיע למקומות של שתפי"ם מפרים.
Anything she need, she can call me
Don't worry ’bout her, that's my seed, dawg, that's all me
Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me
Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you (Fred again)
Don't worry ’bout her, that's my seed, dawg, that's all me
Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me
Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you (Fred again)
Anything she need, she can call me
Don't worry ’bout her, that's my seed, dawg, that's all me
Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me
Cross me, cross me, if you, if-
Don't worry ’bout her, that's my seed, dawg, that's all me
Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me
Cross me, cross me, if you, if-
And she ain't messing with no other man
Me and her have something different
I really need all you to understand
That nobody's coming close
And I don't ever wanna run around
I spent my youth jumping in and out
But you know I fucking love her now
Like nobody ever could
Me and her have something different
I really need all you to understand
That nobody's coming close
And I don't ever wanna run around
I spent my youth jumping in and out
But you know I fucking love her now
Like nobody ever could
And you know I stay trippin', am I crazy? Oh no
I'm sticking with my baby for sure
Together or solo
It doesn't…
I'm sticking with my baby for sure
Together or solo
It doesn't…
Ed Sheeran Cross Me Feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
|דירוג:
|
חדשות
|