זה כואב כשהמאבק נגמר, שר אליעד גרין ברגישות, משדר כאב, משכנע שזה בעצמותיו. הוא שר על מאבק, על שחרור ועל אנשים שנמצאים "על סף הגירה מסיני לתל-אביב", שהזדקנו למרות שאינם זקנים. לפי הקליפ – מהגרים בדרכם אל החופש. השיר אינו מתמקד בתקווה, אלא בחוסר התוחלת. You bury your head in hands and wonder What the hell did you do wrong. גרין נע בשיר הזה על בהונות האצבעות, אבל הוא זועק מבפנים. שוקע בתוגת הסיפור. הצלילים האלקטרוניים מייצרים את הדרמה. החלק האחרון של השיר נשמע דרמטי יותר, ואז שוב חוזר להיות מינורי-נוגה בתחושה של ירידת המסך. המיוחד בשיר – הכאב והצער של גרין נוגע נגיעות אמת של הזדהות בכאבם וצערם של הסובלים. מוסיקה פשוטה, שמקרינה עוצמות במופנמותה, בייחוד האישי שלה.

*** אליעד גרין: "תמיד הרגשתי שיש ארץ אוטופית שמתחבאת מאחורי ה'מאבק', ושאם נשיג את מה שנאבקנו עבורו, נגיע לאותה האוטופיה. אבל במאבק הזה אין ניצחון. יש מלכוד: עצרנו את הגירוש, ומה עכשיו? עשרות אלפים עדיין בלי בית. בלי חופש. בלי עתיד. רק כמה איומים חוזרים שעולים מדי פעם כמו הד של סיוט שנשאר בבוקר."

קליפ: עריכה, בימוי וקונספט – יעל עגור אורגל

When the up rise lifts/ And the raging crowds have all grown cold

You look at your iron fist and miss/ The buzz of beginnings

and you're free to go/ See a buzzard circling round

a playground you saved/ It's like half a joke to see how old you've become

And man/ You're not even that old.

Now the time of action's past/ Moons and four summers gone all wrong

A wild horse in an open cage sighs at the mare in the field

Hello Y'all!

"See the demons they'd caught/ When they told you "get a grip!

It's a minor slip and then you're on your ass because, you know…

It hurts when the up rise lifts

Please don't ask for it again/ I'll see it through you.

I'm bound to be the same in the end/ Please don't ask for it again.

When the fire hits/ And the last leaf has fallen on judgement day

You bury your head in hands and wonder/ What the hell did you do wrong,

Where are we now?/ On the verge of migration/ From Sinai to Tel Aviv

It's our last resort and we do it just for sport, because you see

The well was never deep enough

But when your home amiss/ And reality keeps changing constantly around you

You make up your mind three seconds too late/ Then you're bound to be bounded

Plead for something to shift/ For milenium to approach quick

Before they make with the stick, you know…

IT HURTS WHEN THE UPRISE LIFTS!

Please don't ask for it again/ I'll see it through you.

I'm bound to be the same in the end/ Please don't ask for it again.