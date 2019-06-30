זה היה השיר הראשון של סטיבי ווינווד כאמן סולו שהגיע למקום הראשון במצעד האמריקני וגם זכה בשני פרסי גראמי בשנת 1987. ויטני יוסטון הקליטה את השיר הזה, אבל הגרסה שלה שוחררה רק ביפן, כצד B של הסינגל "I'm Your Baby Tonight" ונכללה באלבומה השלישי – "I'm Your Baby Tonight.

"די ג'יי קייגו (קייר גורבל-דאהל) הנורבגי עיצב מחדש את השיר את השיר בגרסה עכשווית יוסטון על פי בקשת מנהלי עזבונה. "Higher Love" הוא השיר הראשון של יוסטון שיוצא לאחר לאחר מותה ב -2012. קייגו הוא מקצוען קייגו שהוכיח מיומנות בריענון שירים ברמיקס שעשה ל – "I See Fire" של אד שירן, (55 מיליון האזנות -76 מיליון צפיות) גם כאן השיר של ווינווד-יוסטון נעור לחיים חדשים ב – new dance-driven. רמיקס הדאנס מציב את קולה בחזית השיר קולה חד, צלול וחזק כל כך, עד שהיא חודרת אל תוך השיר בתשוקה עצומה, ומחזיר אל שורשי הגוספל שלה כשהיא תוהה אם יש "אהבה גבוהה יותר", שהופכת את החיים לטובים יותר. שגורמת לחיינו להיות ראויים לחיות. במקום להאפיל על יוסטון, קייגו משתמש בתבונה בכלי הקשה אלקטרוניים כדי כדי להדגיש את עוצמתה של של יוסטון, והיא אכן נשמעת עדיין גדולה אחרי כל השנים.

Think about it, there must be higher love

Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above

Without it, life is a wasted time

Look inside your heart, I'll look inside mine

Things look so bad everywhere

In this whole world, what is fair?

We walk blind and we try to see

Falling behind in what could be

Bring me a higher love

Bring me a higher love,oh

Bring me a higher love

Where's that higher love I keep thinking of?

Worlds are turning and we're just hanging on

Facing our fear and standing out there alone

A yearning and it's real to me

There must be someone who's feeling for me

Things look so bad everywhere

In this whole world, what is fair?

We walk blind and we try to see

Falling behind in what could be

Bring me a higher love

Bring me a higher love, oh

Bring me a higher love

Where's that higher love I keep thinking of?

Bring me a higher love

Bring me a higher love, oh

Bring be a higher love

I could rise above on a higher love

I will wait for it

I'm not too late for it

Until then, I'll sing my song

To cheer the night along (bring)

I could light the night up with my soul on fire

I could make the sun shine from pure desire

Let me feel that love come over me

Let me feel how strong it could be

Oh

Bring me a higher love

Bring me a higher love, oh

Bring me a higher love

Where's that higher love I keep thinking of?

Bring, bring, oh

Whoa bring a higher love

I say bring it

I said bring it

Bring me a higher love

Whoa whoa whoa, bring me higher love

Bring me higher love, bring that love

Bring me higher love, oh oh

I said bring

Oh yeah, bring me higher love

Higher, higher, higher, oh yeah

Higher love

Bring me higher love

Kygo & Whitney Houston - Higher Love

