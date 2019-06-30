זה היה השיר הראשון של סטיבי ווינווד כאמן סולו שהגיע למקום הראשון במצעד האמריקני וגם זכה בשני פרסי גראמי בשנת 1987. ויטני יוסטון הקליטה את השיר הזה, אבל הגרסה שלה שוחררה רק ביפן, כצד B של הסינגל "I'm Your Baby Tonight" ונכללה באלבומה השלישי – "I'm Your Baby Tonight.
"די ג'יי קייגו (קייר גורבל-דאהל) הנורבגי עיצב מחדש את השיר את השיר בגרסה עכשווית יוסטון על פי בקשת מנהלי עזבונה. "Higher Love" הוא השיר הראשון של יוסטון שיוצא לאחר לאחר מותה ב -2012. קייגו הוא מקצוען קייגו שהוכיח מיומנות בריענון שירים ברמיקס שעשה ל – "I See Fire" של אד שירן, (55 מיליון האזנות -76 מיליון צפיות) גם כאן השיר של ווינווד-יוסטון נעור לחיים חדשים ב – new dance-driven. רמיקס הדאנס מציב את קולה בחזית השיר קולה חד, צלול וחזק כל כך, עד שהיא חודרת אל תוך השיר בתשוקה עצומה, ומחזיר אל שורשי הגוספל שלה כשהיא תוהה אם יש "אהבה גבוהה יותר", שהופכת את החיים לטובים יותר. שגורמת לחיינו להיות ראויים לחיות. במקום להאפיל על יוסטון, קייגו משתמש בתבונה בכלי הקשה אלקטרוניים כדי כדי להדגיש את עוצמתה של של יוסטון, והיא אכן נשמעת עדיין גדולה אחרי כל השנים.
Think about it, there must be higher love
Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above
Without it, life is a wasted time
Look inside your heart, I'll look inside mine
Things look so bad everywhere
In this whole world, what is fair?
We walk blind and we try to see
Falling behind in what could be
Bring me a higher love
Bring me a higher love,oh
Bring me a higher love
Where's that higher love I keep thinking of?
Worlds are turning and we're just hanging on
Facing our fear and standing out there alone
A yearning and it's real to me
There must be someone who's feeling for me
Things look so bad everywhere
In this whole world, what is fair?
We walk blind and we try to see
Falling behind in what could be
Bring me a higher love
Bring me a higher love, oh
Bring me a higher love
Where's that higher love I keep thinking of?
Bring me a higher love
Bring me a higher love, oh
Bring be a higher love
I could rise above on a higher love
I will wait for it
I'm not too late for it
Until then, I'll sing my song
To cheer the night along (bring)
I could light the night up with my soul on fire
I could make the sun shine from pure desire
Let me feel that love come over me
Let me feel how strong it could be
Oh
Bring me a higher love
Bring me a higher love, oh
Bring me a higher love
Where's that higher love I keep thinking of?
Bring, bring, oh
Whoa bring a higher love
I say bring it
I said bring it
Bring me a higher love
Whoa whoa whoa, bring me higher love
Bring me higher love, bring that love
Bring me higher love, oh oh
I said bring
Oh yeah, bring me higher love
Higher, higher, higher, oh yeah
Higher love
Bring me higher love
