הוא רוצה להיות מלך בסיפור שלה, לדעת מי היא, שליבה יפעם בשבילו, שתשיר לו ברכות. יציאה מהחושך. מהות האהבה. הכוח שלה. השליטה בו. להיט קורע לב. באריגה יפה של מנגינה, זעקות רגשניות חסרות פשרה עטופות באקוסטיות מעורבת באלקרוניקה, קצב מעלה על האוטוסטראדה, קולות מסתוריים כקישוט , דרמוט קנדי הוא זמר שנולד ליצר עוצמות דרמטיות כאלה.

רבים משיריו של הזמר האירי סובבים סביב הניגוד שבין אהבה לאובדנה. אי.פי הבכורה שלו ‘Doves & Ravens’ משקף את המגמה, מוסיקה רגשנית, מלאה בקולות מקהלה, בהרמוניות עוצמתיות. ‘Power Over Me’ אינו יוצא מן הכלל.

הפתיחה – הרמוניה קולית מסקרנת, גיטרה עדינה, פסנתר רך יותר, ואז – השירה הייחודית של דרמוט, שיר צובר כוח לאט לאט לקראת הפזמון החוזר ‘You’ve got that power over me (my my)/ everything I hold dear resides in those eyes’. המעבר בשיר מתמקד בקולו החזק של דרמוט עם דגש של התופים על פני הפסנתר.

I wanna be king in your story/ I wanna know who you are/ I want your heart to beat for me/ Oh I

Want you to sing to me softly/ You can stand, I'm outrunning the dark/ That's all that love ever taught me/ Oh I

Call and I'll rush out/ All out of breath now

You got that power over me, my my/ Everything I hold dear resides in those eyes/ You got that power over me, my my/ The only one I know, the only one on my mind

(You got that power over me (my my/ (You got that power over me (my my/ You got that power over me

Remember the lake in the moonlight?/ Remember you shivered and shone/ I'll never forget what you looked like/ On that night/ I know that time's gonna take me/ I know that day's gonna come/ I just want the devil to hate me/ Oh I

Call and I'll rush out/ All out of breath now/ You got that power over me, my my/ Everything I hold dear resides in those eyes/ You got that power over me, my my/ The only one I know, the only one on my/ mind

(You got that power over me (my love/ (You got that power over me (my love/ You got that power over me

It was all in doubt/ They were all around/ So we hide away and never tell/ You decide that darkness knows you well/ That lesson of love, all that it was/ I need you to see/ You got that power over me, my my

Everything I hold dear resides in those eyes/ You got that power over me, my my

The only one I know, the only one on my mind/ You got that power over me, woo!

I know that you let her down, no/ Let her down low/ You got that power over me, my my

Everything I hold dear resides in those eyes/ You got that power over me, my my/ The only one I know, the only one on my mind/ You got that power over me

Mmm-mmm

Mmm-mmm

Dermot Kennedy Power Over Me

דירוג: