דיסק 1: סאצ'מו

1. Hello Dolly

2. C'est Si Bon

3. Kiss Of Fire

4. What A Wonderful World

5. La Vie En Rose

6. Otchi-tchor-ni-ya

7. Blueberry Hill

8. A Kiss To Build A Dream On

9. I Gotte Right To Sing The Blues

10. Stormy Weather

11. When It's Sleepy Time Down South

12. Top Hat, White Tie And Tails

13. Jeepers Creepers

14. Heebie Jeebies

15. I Love Jazz

16. High Society

17. Star Dust

18. When The Saints Go Marching In

דיסק 2: לואיס וחברים

1. It Don't Mean A Thing (if It Ain't Got That Swing) – With Duke Ellington

2. Dream A Little Dream Of Me – With Ella Fitzgerald

3. Go Down, Moses – With The Sy Oliver Choir And The All Stars

4. Summertime – With Ella Fitzgerald

5. Sweet Lorraine – With Oscar Peterson

6. My Sweet Hunk O' Trash – With Billie Holiday

7. Gone Fishin' – With Bing Crosby

8. Cheek To Cheek – With Ella Fitzgerald

9. Baby, It's Cold Outside – With Velma Middleton

10. You Can't Lose A Broken Heart – With Billie Holiday

11. My Bucket's Got A Hole In It – With Jack Teagarden

12. You Rascal You – With Louis Jordan & Tympani Five

13. Just One Of Those Things – With Oscar Peterson

14. Summer Song – With Dave Brubeck

15. I Got It Bad (and That Ain't Good) – With Duke Ellington

16. Don't Fence Me In – With Velma Middleton

17. It Ain't Necessarily So – With Ella Fitzgerald

