מלחיצה אותו. מה הוא מרגיש כלפיה. שינסה אותה יום אחר. שיחשוב מה שהוא רוצה, כי היא חזקה. יכול להיות שהיא מבינה את הבעיה: היא חיכתה לאחד Strong. התאכזבה. אז שיחשוב מה הוא באמת רוצה, כי היא – הבלתי נשכחת, תהיה בלתי מושגת. מאיה רוז מריצה מחשבות-טענות שאומרות – תעריכי את עצמך מול כל מי שיגיע. תני לו להבין שיש לך אישיות, ביטחון עצמי ונוכחות. יש כאן אמירה נשית, עוצמה פנימית וחיצונית. מוסיקלית: יותר פופ מקורי במנגינה, בביטים, בהפקה הנהדרת מאשר המצאה אלטרנטיבית מרתקת. הדברים נאמרים ברוח חיובית: אם זה סינגל ראשון שלה, אפשר לבשר על כישרון. יש תחושה שלמאיה רוז יש ארסנל של לחנים, שיעלו על מסלולים מרכזיים, מבלי שהם יישמעו מיחזור דביק של מוסיקה אופנתית. היא תצטרף בקלות לשורת זמרות פופ בינלאומיות אם יהיה מי שידחוף אותה נכון. בקומוניקט שנשלח מדברים על "סטאר קוואליטי". לפי הסינגל הזה, הקול, ההבעה, הדרייב, אני מוכן לחתום ולהעביר הלאה. יש לה את זה.

I don’t get it / Maybe I’m too young in your mind

I don’t get it / Are you into me or what?

One day I’ll meet my guy

Maybe it was you we just needed more time

Mistakes / We made / Already far away

Try me another day / Try me another day

Go ahead and think what you want / cause I am strong

Unforgettable / Go and run as fast as you can

And when you fall / I won’t be available

I know what the problem is / I’ve been waiting for mister perfect

Time to face it and take it as it goes / Be real now

One day I’ll meet my guy

Maybe it was you we just needed more time

Mistakes / We made / Already far away

Try me another day / Try me another day

Go ahead and think what you want

cause I am strong / Unforgettable

Go and run as fast as you can

And when you fall / I won’t be available

Go ahead and think what you want

cause ‘Cos I am strong / Unforgettable

Go and run as fast as you can

And when you fall / I won’t be available

Unforgettable / Unforgivable / I won’t be available

I will be that black hole / Won’t be able to avoid

You fall in to the void

Go ahead and think what you want (think what you want

‘Cos I am strong (I am strong / Unforgettable!

Go and run as fast as you can (go and run as fast as you can)

And when you fall / I won’t be available