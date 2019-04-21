זו אינה הפתעה שמדונה רוכבת על גל הפופ הלטיני בסינגל הראשון שלה אחרי ארבע שנים. היא חברה לטרנד הזה ב – "La Isla Bonita", ב"אוויטה". פלירטוטיה עם המוסיקה הלטינית הניבו כמה להיטים משמעותיים לקריירה שלה. מסחרית, היא לא תוותר על חבירה לכל מה שאומר גל צעיר,חדש וחם. זה קורה גם כאן.

ב "Medellín" מדונה מנסה כיוון מחושב – חיבור עם הזמר הקולומביאני מאלומה בשיר פופ עם השפעות reggaetón. צ'ה צ'ה דאנס מתמזג עם טעמים לטיניים. זהו הוא הסינגל הראשון מראש מאלבום הארבעה-עשר של מדונה, מדאם X שיצא ביוני. מדונה שרה על חלום שהיה לה בהיותה בת 17, שמתרחש איכשהו בקולומביה. מאלומה מבטיח למדונה שהוא יהיה בן לוויה שלה, הוא יכול להגן עליה ולאהוב אותה לנצח אם היא מסכימה להיות המלכה שלו.

"Medellín" עשוי בסופו של דבר להיות רגע גדול יותר עבור מאלומה מאשר מדונה, שנשמעת די מאופקת בהרמוניות המתקתקות שלה. היא משאירה יותר מקום להפקה, שעושה עבודהאפקטיבית כדי שהשיר הזה יהפוך לדבר הלוהט החדש שלה.

*** מנחה MTV סוואיי קאלאוויי והדיג'יי הבריטי טרוור נלסון יגישו ב24 באפריל בשעה 23:00 משדר חי בן 30 דקות ובו שיחה עם מדונה, בבכורה עולמית לקליפ החדש שלה וכן שאלות ותשובות למאלומה

One, two, one, two/ One, two, cha-cha-cha/ One, two, two, one/ Two, one, cha, cha-cha-cha

took a pill and had a dream Me too/ I went back to my 17 year/ Allowed myself to be naive Tell me

To be someone I've never been I love it/ I took a sip and had a dream

And I woke up in Medellín Do you like it?/ The sun was caressing my skin Tell me

Another me could now begin Woo

Maluma

Relax, baby, I got you/ We don’t have to talk much to get things started

If you want to be my queen, I’ll crown you/ And here’s a throne for you to take a seat

You like to ride, that’s clear/ If you feel that I’m going fast, I’ll take it down a notch

Excuse me, I know you’re Madonna/ But I’ll show you how this dog makes you fall in love

Madonna & Maluma

Come with me, let's take a trip/ I’ll take you to a far away place

Come with me, I'll be so good for you/ You’ll fall for me, You’ll fall for me, mami Ay-ay-ay

Come with me, let's take a trip/ Give me some of what you’re drinking

(Come with me, I'll be so good for you/ (Ay-ay-ay

Sipping my pain just like champagne/ Found myself dancing in the rain with you

I felt so naked and alive Show me/ For once I didn't have to hide myself Say it

Maluma

Hey mamacita, what’s wrong? Tell me/ We’re already at my place Yeah

If you feel that there’s a trip in your mine woo/ Maybe it’s because of the Aguardiente tell them

But baby, relax, enjoy the moment/ We are in Colombia, there’s a party in every corner

And if you want, we’ll go to Detroit You know/ If I know where you come from, then I know where to go

Madonna Maluma – Making Of Medellín

Madonna with Maluma - Medellín

