ניצן גולן נשמעת כמו זמרת שהגיחה מאיזו בימת מיוסיקאלים יוקרתית בווסט אנד/ ברודוויי. היא שרה בעוצמות קוליות ובטכניקה המעידות על שליטה טובה מאוד ברזי השירה. השיר הוא חשבון נפש בעקבות משבר יחסים, שהוליך למקומות לא טובים כמו רגשות אשם, ניסיון להחזיר הגלגל אחורה, לאחות פצעים למרות המודעות שזו לא תהיה כבר אותה האהבה. היא רוצה מאוד לחדש יחסים, השאלה היא אם הוא בראש אחד איתה.

יש כאן דרמה שמתחילה על בהונות האצבעות ונוסקת רגשית וקולית. המנגינה והמילים – עקב בצד אגודל. גולן מדויקת בשירה שלה, מחלקת אנרגיות קוליות בצורה מהוקצעת. המוסיקה (כולל העיבוד) מעידים על מיומנות ושליטה בטכניקת התזמור, במרכיבי ההרמוניה, התחשבות בתמליל ובקו המלודי והבעת רגש לעומק. תגלית של ממש.

הסגנון שלה א-אופנתי, אוריינטציה קלאסית, לא פופ ולא רוק, מה שעלול להיות לה לרועץ. מצד שני, אומנותית – גולן מקרינה רמה גבוהה של מיומנות מוסיקלית ויכולת ווקאלית.

Remember the days when it used to be fun?/ Nothing had stopped us from loving

What happened since then, and where were we wrong?/ There must be a way that goes back…

We took what we've built and filled it with guilt,/ Then threw it away at the end of the day

And now is our chance to fix our romance,/ And we've got the key…. or is it just me?

Say no-and I would never leave/ I wouldn't go without you by my side.

Just know, that if the answer's no/ You'll never see me again,

So tonight we've got to make things right./ It's crazy to think how the years have gone by,

Slowly dictating our future/ Erasing the past, adding new to the last

There's only a trail filled with memories…

We took what we've built and filled it with guilt,/ Then threw it away at the end of the day

We had our chance to fix our romance,/ Yet threw it like trash, and now we are crushed.

But If you believe we can go back and give it a try,/ So do I- I don't want a good-bye.

Say no-and I would never leave./ I wouldn't go without you by my side.

Just know, that if the answer's no/ You'll never see me again,

So tonight we've got to make things right.

Nothing's the same, nothing's the same anymore./ Nothing's the same, nothing's the same as before.

We're not the same lovers, playing the game of others./ Got nothing to hold on for…

There's nothing the same, nothing's the same anymore.

But If you believe we can go back and give it a try,/ So do I- I don't want a good-bye.

If so, then I would never leave./ I wouldn't go without you by my side

Just know, that if the answer's no/ You'll never see me again,

So tonight we've got to make things right.

Nitsan Golan - Crushed

