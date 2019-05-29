אנחנו בזמן עריכת הפלייליסטים של הקיץ. הטקסט, המוסיקה – לגמרי מכוונים לרשימות האלה. לפעמים, הדבר הכי טוב שאוהב/ת יכולים לעשות – זה לשחרר את האהובים, תת ללכת, וגם אם זה כואב, יש חופש שמגיע בזמן.

"מאחל לך טוב "הוא שת"פ ראשון של המפיק הבריטי תקליטן DJ סיגלה והזמרת-יוצרת בקי היל. סיגלה הציא ב-2018 את האלבום Brighter Days, ומאז הוא רושם הופעות סולד אאוט. שיר האי.די.אם הקצבי מכוון ישיר לרחבות. straight-forward house production. היל, מי שנחשפה בדה וויס בריטניה, נשמעת בכל עוצמתה הקולית, soulful singer, ויש לה קול סמכותי לאורך כל השיר. לא. השיר לא יכנס לקלאסיקות של הז'אנר, אבל "מאחל לך טוב" הוא פופ האוס חזק, צלילים אלקטרוניים משדרגים. לכל מי שמתכוונים לבלות הקיץ בראש צעיר – יש לכם מוסיקה של בריזה חזקה. כל תוספת ביקורתית תיחשב חפירה שלא לצורך.

It's sad we're not together, but I wish happiness for you

I know we said forever, love don't always make it through

Sometimes, even the good things get lost along the way

We opened up the same book, we found a different page

'Cause honestly, your loyalties, insecurities

And priorities ain't the same

The harmony, it's the only thing I can save

(I wish you well, I wish you well (I wish you well, I wish you well)

(I wish you well, I wish you well (I wish you well, I wish you well

'Cause honestly your loyalties, insecurities

And priorities ain't the same/ The harmony, it's the only thing I can save

(I wish you well, I wish you well/ (I wish you, I wish you, I wish you

I wish you well/ I wish you well

I hope that you remember, that I was always good to you

And even though you hurt me, ah, I just had to see it through

Sigala & Becky Hill - I wish You Well

דירוג: