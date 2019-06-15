חגיגת המיינסטרים. היא דרשה מהקהל לרקוד איתה, והכריזה בסוף המנגינה שהיא מרגישה שהיא "במועדון!" ממש כפי שהשיר הכתיב."הרגליים שלי על המסלול / זה יום יפה / אני מסתכלת לשמים עכשיו / אני מוצאת את הדרך שלי".

לאן סלין דיון עפה בדיוק. אחרי לאס וגאס – השמיים הם הגבול. השיר מתוך Courage, אלבומה ה-27 של סלין דיון. היא ביצעה אותו לראשונה במת אולם ה"קולוסיאום" במלון "סיזרס פאלאס" בלאס וגאס, לאחר שהופיעה שם במשך 16 שנים רצופות. בספטמבר 2019. תצא דיון למסע Courage World Tour העולמי. השיר הזה כבר נועד לקם את הפרויקט החדש שלה. האפביט הזה כמובן דבר טוב לסלין. יתכן והוא מצביע על האלבום, ועל הרוחות האופנתיות הנושבות בו. הולך להיות מלא הפתעות. “Flying On My Own” נועד להיות אחד השיאים בו. הדיווה יודעת מה מתאים נכון לעכשיו, אחרי שנים של פופ קונבנציונאלי שנועד להיות ספקטקל שנבנה כמחזמר ללא מחזה. מבחינתה – ביוטיפול דיי, וכולם מוזמנים לרחבת המועדון. מישהו חיפש משהו יותר מתוחכם מסלין?

There's something shifting in the air/ If I'm not mistaken

The dust is clearing everywhere/ Memories awaken

My feet on the runway/ It's a beautiful day/ I look to the sky now/ I'm finding my way

I'm flying on my own/ On the wings of your love/ I'm flying on my own/ On the wings of your love

(I'm flying on my own (on the wings of your love/ (I'm flying on my own (on the wings of your love

The warmer winds will carry me/ Anywhere I want them to/ If you could see what I can see

That nothing's blocking my view

I look to the sky now/ It's a beautiful day/ I'm flying on my own

On the wings of your love/ I'm flying on my own/ On the wings of your love

(I'm flying on my own (on the wings of your love/ (I'm flying on my own (on the wings of your love

I'm free like an eagle, soar like an eagle/ Sailing the winds of change

On the winds of change/ On the winds of change

My feet on the runway/ It's a beautiful day/ I look to the sky now/ I'm finding my way

(I'm flying on my own (on the wings of your love

(I'm flying on my own (on the wings of your love

I'm flying on my, flying on my, flying on my own

Flying on my own, baby

I'm flying on my, flying on my, flying on my own

Flying on my own, baby

Flying on my own

(Look to the sky now)

On the winds of change

(Look to the sky now)

Flying on my own

(Look to the sky now)

On the winds of change

(Look to the sky now)

Flying on my own

(Céline Dion - "Flying On My Own (Live From Las Vegas

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: