זוהי מי שכתבה את השיר Home לקובי מרימי?! מה הקשר? אז אין קשר. ״Back of your car״ הא אנטיתיזה לשיר האירוויזיון. קראו את הטקסט. מי שישאל מה היא רוצה מחייה/ חיינו לבטח צודק. ראשה של ענבר ויצמן Lukah חושב נרטיב שיש בו sexy lace, כמו גם lipstick trace או tiny space. במה היא בדיוק חושקת? בסוס המירוצים שלו? במכונית הפורשה, או ליתר דיוק בגב המכונית. ווט דה פאק. מה זה? הצטעצעות אלקטרו שנורא רוצה להיות סקס-מתקתקה, כלומר לנפק סוכריית פופ מיד טמפו, בקול חושק-מסתורי, בהפקה שפותחת חלון לרוחות המנשבות מאולפני המערב. יש בשיר התחנחנות מגונדרת בצלילים אפטודייט, אלא שכמו שהוא נכנס והסב לי רגעים של התרעננות פופית, כך הוא חלף כמו ציפור נודדת שבאה ונעלמת. מצד שני יש מצב – שהיא תגיע רחוק…

I put my sexy lace/ my tempting face/ I left my lipstick trace/ your leather case

I took the tiny space/ under my waist/ I’ll let you have a taste/ come on, come on, come

You/ I put my numbers on your dime/ my soft abuse

You/ I put my numbers on your dime/ nothing to lose

I love your race horse/ I love your blue Porsche

(Mmm, I love the back of your car (x2

I’ll be your plastic doll/ your late night call/ I’ll make you look so tall

go down and crawl/ Push me against the wall/ street of my soul

Keep sliding down the pole/ into my rabbit hole

You/ I put my numbers on your dime/ my soft abuse

You/ I put my numbers on your dime/ nothing to lose

I love your race horse/ I love your blue Porsche

(Mmm, I love the back of your car (x2

Sexy lace, leather case, plastic doll, your late night call

I love the back of your car

Lukah - Back of Your Car

