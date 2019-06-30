הם לא בראש אחד עם ביוטיפול פיפל באל.איי. – כל החבורה הנוצצת במסיבות ובמכוניות היוקרה – עולם אחד. הם – עולם אחר. החשש שלו – שהם עלולים להפוך לביוטיפול פיפל, עולם שהאנשים בו הםם מבתים שבורים, אמנם מוקפים בהרבה אנשים – אבל עדיין בודדים. זהו השיר השלישי מתוך אלבומו החדש של אד שירן – No.6 Collaborations Project. צריכים להאמין ששירן באמת מתכוון לטקסט חברתי מסוג שאומר: אני עם אנשי העם שמתרחקים מהסלבס.מה שכנראה יותר מעניין אותו בשלבים האלה בקריירה שלו – ללכת על בטוח. השיתוף עם Khalid, הכתיבה עם שורה של מקצוענים מעידה שהוא ישקיע כדי לא לפספס את הלהיט הבא שלו, הפעם באלבום שכולו שת"פים. הצליל – EDM פריך, קצב אחיד, שמעלה את השיר על מסלול אמצע נגיש. המיוחד – בקולות הנשמה של הזמרים, Soulful Voices, שבשיאם נשזרים לרהמוניותכמו כניסייתיות המקנים לשיר אופי של גוספל דרמטי. ההפקה הידקה את השיר, והתוצאה מרשימה.

הסרטון עוקב אחרי זוג צעירים שמקםידים להישאר ם נאמנים לעצמם למרות היותם מוקפים תהילה, הון ו"אנשים יפים". שירן וקאליד צצים קצרות בקליפ כשהם ישובים בשורה הראשונה בתצוגת אופנה בין כל האנשים היפים. גימיק קטנטן, שלא נשכח שהם בכל זאת העניין העיקרי.

We are, we are, we are/ LA on a Saturday night in the summer/ Sun down and they all come out

Lamborghinis and their rented Hummers/ The party’s on so they’re heading downtown/ Everybody’s looking for a come up

And they wanna know what you’re about/ Me in the middle with the one I love and/ We’re just trying to figure everything out

We don’t fit in well/ Coz we are just ourselves/ I could use some help/ Getting out of this conversation, here

You look stunning dear so don’t ask that question here/ This is my only fear/ That we become/ Beautiful people

Drop top, designer clothes/ Front row at fashion shows/ What do you do and who do you know?

Inside the world of beautiful people/ Champagne and rolled up notes/ Prenups and broken homes/Surrounded but still alone

Let’s leave the party

That’s not who we are, we are, we are, we are/ We are not beautiful/ Yeah that’s not who we are, we are, we are, we are

We are not beautiful/ LA, drove for hours last night and we made it nowhere

I see stars in your eyes when we’re halfway there/ Now I’m not fazed by all the lights and flashing cameras

Cause with my arms around you there’s no need to care/ We don’t fit in well/ We are just ourselves

I could use some help/ Getting out of this conversation here/ You look stunning dear so don’t ask that question here

This is my only fear/ That we become/ Beautiful people/ Drop top, designer clothes/ Front row at fashion shows

What do you do and who do you know?/ Inside the world of beautiful people/ Champagne and rolled up notes

Prenups and broken homes/ Surrounded but still alone/ Let’s leave the party

That’s not who we are, we are, we are, we are/ We are not beautiful/ Yeah that’s not who we are, we are, we are, we are

We are not beautiful/ We are, we are, we are / We are not beautiful

Ed Sheeran Beautiful People feat. Khalid

דירוג: