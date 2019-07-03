השיר נוצר לדברי ספנסר טומסון, גיטריסט הלקה, בהשראת הרוח החדשנית של חלוצים כמו סטיב ג 'ובס. שיר שמצדיע לרוח ההמצאה חלוצים אלה לא הסתפקו במצב סטאטי קיים והתבוננו בעולם מנקודת מבט אחרת. לעתים קרובות הם התחילו בהתחלות צנועות, והגיעו רחוק מאוד. "כמו ילדים חסרי מנוח עושים כמיטב יכולתנו לחיות/ רואים את העולם מנקודת מבט אחרת/ כולנו מוכנים למשהו חדש".
"מון טקסי", ההרכב מנשוויל (בעל הלהיט Two High), ניסה להעלות את הנרטיב על מסלול אמצע המשלב אנרגיית רוק עם פופ המבטא אותה תחושה של "חסרי מנוח" להגיע למשהו חדש. ההרמוניות הקוליות לקראת סיום מגיעות לספירות נשמה עוצמתיות. שיר מבקש – הצטרפות ומוביל להתרוממות רוח לא מזויפת.
You've had your chance, so now step back/ The house you made is startin' to crack
And we're not falling down/ Falling down with you
On down the street, we're breaking through/ In the garage with an apple too
And we're not waiting round/ Waiting round for you
Oh, just like restless kids/ Doing our best to live
See the world from a different view/ We're all ready for something new/ Something new
Tell me, how can I break it down some more?/ Bit by bit, we set the score
So who's comin' along?/ Come along to see
We're hitting the streets, now follow me/ For a ride in a Model T
And we keep stepping up/ Stepping up to be
Oh, just like restless kids/ Doing our best to live
See the world from a different view/ We're all ready for something new
Oh, just like restless kids/ Doing our best to live
See the world from a different view/ We're all ready for something new/ Something new
'Cause all it takes is a break/ I spark a lot, you gotta chase
All it takes, the time to waste/ I spark a lot, you gotta chase
Oh, just like restless kids/ Doing our best to live
See the world from a different view/ We're all ready for something new
Oh, just like restless kids/ Doing our best to live
See the world from a different view/ We're all ready for something new
Something new
