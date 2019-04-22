הדף לעיתונות שנשלח עם השיר מנסה להגדיר את ההרכב כ"פוסט פאנק", "רטרו אינדי רוק ניו וייב". אנסה לא לדייק. מבחינתי השיר והצליל הם משב רוח מן העבר, מחוזות השבעים-שמונים, מזכירים הרכבי פולק רוק כמו הדייר סטרייטס בשילוב של גיטרות וסקסופון. תקשיבו לאינטונציה של הזמר בתחילת השיר. זה נשמע מארק נופלר בראשית דרכו. גם הפראזה המוסיקלית – לגמרי שם. השפעה עמוקה.

"ראסטי בוילרס" (דוודים חלודים) מספרים סיפור מפגש עם בחורה בבר בררה הנמצא בשכונה במילאנו, הדימיון שרץ במקומו (של המספר), הדמות שמעוררת את בלוטות הרומנטיקה והנוסטלגיה. הכל מתחבר איכשהו לנרטיב, למקום ולתחושת הגעגועים הנוגה-מתוקה, דימיון שממשיך לחיות את הסיטואציה.

המנגינה והעיבוד פריכים, סולידיים, האקוסטי מתחבקת יפה עם החשמלי, ידידותיים למאזין, עולים על מסלול אמצע דרך של לפני שלושים-ארבעים שנה, מוסיקה שמנגישה את הסיפור על בהונות האצבעות, כאילו ממרחק, אווירה שעוטפת במגע פולק עם ניחוח ג'אזי מענג, שמומחשת גם בקליפ היפהפה.

חברי Rusty Boilers: אריק בר: גיטרה מובילה, קולות, שגיא סובוצקי: שירה, גיטרה, עילם סלע: תופים, מנחם שטרן: גיטרה באס, אוהד אשרי: סקסופון

Gilda, a young Italian woman / Like in her movie, she's staring in Milan

I saw her once, in some different ways / Out in September, filtered Sun rays

"Sitting right next to me at "Bar Brera / Tiny cup of in house espresso

Was a perfect set for her fleshy lips / Turquoise eyes and dark blue jeans

She's pretty and fragile / She's not tribal or wild

I can play with her music / I can play with my mind

Imagining her voice asking like a child / Stay with me here, Milano is by my side

We take in our flare, first sight / We stormed until, the chill of the night

Our music, films, relationships and drama / She leaned so close to me

She's pretty and fragile / She's not tribal or wild

I can play with her music / I can play with my mind

Imagining her voice asking like a child / Stay with me here, Milano is by my side

Love sees couples walking, on fallen leaves in the park

Hypnotized by yellow lights, in old houses when dark

Sometimes she helps her parents, at their nearby shop

Sometimes she gives herself up, and gives me hope..

She's pretty and fragile / She's not tribal or wild

I can play with her music / I can play with my mind

Imagining her voice asking like a child / Stay with me here, Milano is by my side

Imagining her voice asking like a child

Stay with me here…