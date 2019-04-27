שיר הרוק האוטוביוגרפי הזה הרטיט לבבות רבים ב-1972. הוא נכתב ע"י כותב השירים של הלהקה של סילברסטיין Shel Silverstein, שסיפר סיפור אישי על כישלונו לממש אהבה. הוא היה מאוהב בנערה, סילביה פנדולפי שמה, אלא שאהבתו התרחשה בעת שהיא הייתה כבר מאורסת למישהו אחר. הוא לא נואש, צלצל לביתה, שוחח עם אימה לואיזה, וזו הודיעה לו שאהבתו לבתה – חסרת סיכוי. השיר עצמו מספר סיפור דומה על בחור שמגלה כי אהובתו עוזבת את העיר אחרי שנפרדו. הוא מצלצל אליה, אלא שלפי אמה, היא כבר מאורסת ועומדת להינשא. היא מבקשת מהבחור לא לדבר איתה, מחשש שתתחיל לבכות ותרצה להישאר. היא אומרת לסילביה לקחת מטריה, כי גשם מתחיל לרדת… הבחור שומע השיחה. מדי שלוש דקת במהלך השיחה, איש המרכזייה הטלפונית מבקש מהמאהב להוסיף כסף כדי שהקשר לא יתנתק.

זהו השיר הראשון שהוציאה להקת Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show, שמאוחר יותר הפכה ל – Dr. Hook. הלהקה החלה דרכה בבארים בסביבות ניו ג'רזי. אחרי שהוזמנה להופיע בסרט Who Is Harry Kellerman בשיר Why Is He Saying Those Terrible Things About Me?, הוחתמה ע"י קולומביה/סי.בי.אס, שהוציאה את פס קול הסרט. דר הוק הם ריי סוייאר, הסולן, שתום העין, דניס לוקורייר – גיטרה, שירה, ג'ורג' קאמינגס – גיטרה מובילה, סלייד-גיטאר, בילי פרנסיס – קלידים, וג'יי דיוויד – תופים. סגנון החבורה כ"פופ רוק רגוע" (laid-back) או "קונטמפוררי רוק", קאנטרי רוק, סופט רוק, אפיין גם להיטים כ – Only Sixteen, The Cover Of The Rolling Stone, A Little Bit More, Sharing The Night Together.

Sylvia's mother says Sylvia's busy, too busy to come to the phone

Sylvia's mother says Sylvia's trying, to start a new life of her own.

Sylvia's mother says "Sylvia's happy

So why don't you leave her alone?"

And the operator says : "Forty cents more, for the next three minutes."

Please Mrs. Avery, I've just got to talk to her

I'll only keep her a while

Please Mrs. Avery, just want to tell her

Goodbye.

Sylvia's mother says Sylvia's packing, she's going be leaving today.

Sylvia's mother says Sylvia's marrying, a fellow down Galveston-Way

Sylvia's mother says "Please don't say nothing…

To make her start crying and stay."

And the operator says : "Forty cents more, for the next three minutes."

Please Mrs. Avery, I've just got to talk to her

I'll only keep her a while

Please Mrs. Avery, just want to tell her

Goodbye

Sylvia's mother says Sylvia's hurrying,

She's catching the nine o'clock train.

Sylvia's mother says: "Take your umbrella,

Cause Sylvia it's starting to rain."

And Sylvia's mother says "Thank you for calling.

And sir won't you come back again."

And the operator says :" Forty cents more,

For the next three minutes."

Please Mrs. Avery, I've just got to talk to her

I'll only keep her a while

Please Mrs. Avery, just want to tell her

Goodbye

Tell her goodbye

Please, tell her goodbye

Sylvia's Mother - Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show

