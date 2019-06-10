גילי פורטל בחרה באנגלית כדי לעסוק במודעות למצוקות אישיות: אנחנו נוטים להסתגר בתוך הסיפורים המאוד אישיים שלנו ולחפש פתרונות לבעיות שצצות, אבל הבעיות נמצאות מחוץ לתחום שלנו "וככל שאני מתחזקת אני כותבת מחדש את הסיפור שלי". כלומר – קחו זווית חדשה על עצמכם, תתבוננו במתרחש לא רק מתוך המצוקה הצרה שלכם. "We aren't the problems/ aren't the problems".
השיר מתפתח כך, שהאמירה מקבלת עוצמה טעונה בנחישות דעת. מעטפת הקצב האלקטרוני והקולות השמימים מוסיפים תחושה של התעלות, נגיעה בדברים לא ארציים. שירתה של מכילה תערובת של פיקחון וגילוי. יש כאן מורכבות מעניינת בהפקה הסהרורית משהו, שלוקחת את המנגינה והקול למקומות שלא רגילים להגיע אליהם, כשאנחנו חושבים על הצרות שלנו. הקליפ – מצליח להעביר את התובנה והמסר בחיזיון תנועה שחוצה את גבולות המציאות אל עולם שבטי, פולחני ביזארי.
במאי קליפ: Karni & Saul הפקה : Sulkybunny
The story isn’t over/ It begins with every breath I take/ I take
And we might have won/ We might have lost
The story that you tell yourself is the only one that matters
The fog begins to turn/ Tonight we burn
We aren't the problems/ aren't the problems
The fog begins to turn/ Tonight we burn
We aren't the problems aren't/ The problems aren't us
The problems aren't us/ We aren't the problems aren't/ The problems aren't us
It isn’t over/ It begins with every step I take, I take
And the more I become stronger/ I rewrite my story/ I’m awake, Awake
The fog begins to turn/ Tonight we burn/ We aren't the problems/ aren't the problems
The fog begins to turn/ Tonight we burn/ We aren't the problems aren't/ The problems aren't us
The problems aren't us/ We aren't the problems aren't/ The problems aren't
We untied ourselves from our thoughts/ We untied ourselves from our thoughts
The fog begins to turn/ Tonight we burn/ We aren't the problems/ aren't the problems
The fog begins to turn/ Tonight we burn/ We aren't the problems aren't/ The problems aren't us
