גילי פורטל בחרה באנגלית כדי לעסוק במודעות למצוקות אישיות: אנחנו נוטים להסתגר בתוך הסיפורים המאוד אישיים שלנו ולחפש פתרונות לבעיות שצצות, אבל הבעיות נמצאות מחוץ לתחום שלנו "וככל שאני מתחזקת אני כותבת מחדש את הסיפור שלי". כלומר – קחו זווית חדשה על עצמכם, תתבוננו במתרחש לא רק מתוך המצוקה הצרה שלכם. "We aren't the problems/ aren't the problems".

השיר מתפתח כך, שהאמירה מקבלת עוצמה טעונה בנחישות דעת. מעטפת הקצב האלקטרוני והקולות השמימים מוסיפים תחושה של התעלות, נגיעה בדברים לא ארציים. שירתה של מכילה תערובת של פיקחון וגילוי. יש כאן מורכבות מעניינת בהפקה הסהרורית משהו, שלוקחת את המנגינה והקול למקומות שלא רגילים להגיע אליהם, כשאנחנו חושבים על הצרות שלנו. הקליפ – מצליח להעביר את התובנה והמסר בחיזיון תנועה שחוצה את גבולות המציאות אל עולם שבטי, פולחני ביזארי.

במאי קליפ: Karni & Saul הפקה : Sulkybunny

The story isn’t over/ It begins with every breath I take/ I take

And we might have won/ We might have lost

The story that you tell yourself is the only one that matters

The fog begins to turn/ Tonight we burn

We aren't the problems/ aren't the problems

The fog begins to turn/ Tonight we burn

We aren't the problems aren't/ The problems aren't us

The problems aren't us/ We aren't the problems aren't/ The problems aren't us

It isn’t over/ It begins with every step I take, I take

And the more I become stronger/ I rewrite my story/ I’m awake, Awake

The fog begins to turn/ Tonight we burn/ We aren't the problems/ aren't the problems

The fog begins to turn/ Tonight we burn/ We aren't the problems aren't/ The problems aren't us

The problems aren't us/ We aren't the problems aren't/ The problems aren't

We untied ourselves from our thoughts/ We untied ourselves from our thoughts

The fog begins to turn/ Tonight we burn/ We aren't the problems/ aren't the problems

The fog begins to turn/ Tonight we burn/ We aren't the problems aren't/ The problems aren't us

