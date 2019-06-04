יותר בקשת חמלה מאשר אהבה. ג'ון לג'נד, ממשיך מסורת שירת הנשמה (Soul) בשיר מתוך Songland, הסדרה החדשה של NBC, תחרות יצירת שירים על הלהיט הבא (בטוח שיהיה מי שילך כאן על הפורמט). הטון הוא שמעניק לשיר האוניברסלי מגע אישי. לג'נד מצליח להפוך את המסר להמנון – בלי לכוון את השיר ערוץ מיינסטרים של מיליוני צפיות ומקומות ראשונים במצעדי המכירות. זמר נשמה בדם שממשיך לשדר על תדר אמין.

Too many brothers falling/ Too many mothers cry

Too many prayers has bounced back from the sky

Too much talk and too much cheat/ Too many fathers losing sleep

Too many broken hearts we can't make right

We need love, love, love/ We got to fight for, we got to fight for

Love, love, love/ We've got a right to, we've got a right to

Love, love, love/ Is the only thing

There just ain't enough of/ There just ain't enough ofToo many bridges burning/ Too many battle lines

Too many wounded dreamers left behind

Too much time spent building walls/ Was what we found worth what we lost?

Too many pages that we can't rewriteWe need love, love, love/ We got to fight for, we got to fight for

Love, love, love/ We've got a right to, we've got a right to

Love, love, love/ Is the only thing/ There just ain't enough of

There just ain't enough of

(All we need, all we need is a little love)

(All we need, all we need is a little love)

All we need is a little love

(All we need, all we need is a little love)

(We need love, love, love, a little love)

All we need is love, yeah

Too much talk and too much cheat

(All we need, all we need is a little love)

Too many fathers losing sleep

Too many broken hearts we can't make right

(All we need, all we need is a little love)

Oh we need love, love, love

Is the only thing

There just ain't enough of