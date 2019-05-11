"לא אכפת לי" הוא שיתוף פעולה קצבי בין הכוכבים הכי נוצצים בשמי הפופ – אד שירן וג'סטין ביבר. זו אינה הפעם הראשונה שהשניים חוברים לדואט (בעבר – Love Yourself) הפעם חברו כדי לספר על מסיבה, שהם רוצים לעזוב בגלל תחושת בדידות או חרדה חברתית. בסופו של דבר, מישהי מיוחדת גורמת להם להרגיש פחות לבד. “I don’t care / I can deal with the bad nights / When I’m with my baby, yeah”

אד שירן, מגה סטאר, יכול לשחק אותה בקלות אני סטאר, ומצד שני הוא ככל הנראה יודע, שאם רוצים לשמר את המעמד -דואט עם מגה סטאר כמו ג'סטין ביבר יכול להוות כלי תחזוקה לא רע להמשך הקריירה. מכל מקום, למאזינים לא ממש משנים המניעים לדואט. לא בטוח שהשיר הזה נועד לסייע לנו להבין את נפשם של הזמרים – האם הם במצב של חרדה אנטי חברתית. בסך הכל הוא מייצר ווייב טוב, ואם הבנת ממנו משהו על עצמך – הרווחת.

לא ביבר ולא שירן נשמעים מוטרדים מדי. למה הם צריכים להיות? הלחן, ההפקה הם מיינסטרים מרוכך. "לא אכפת לי" אינה מעורר סערה דרמטית, אפילו לא דפיקות לב. זה פשוט מתנגן הכי נונשאלנט, מזדמזם כמה דקות וממשיך הלאה. למעשה, שני הקולות של הזמרים מתמזגים בצורה חלקה כל כך עד שלפעמים קשה להבחין מי שר איזו שורה.

I'm at a party I don't wanna be at

And I don't ever wear a suit and tie, yeah

Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back

Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes

Can you take my hand?

(Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" (Hell, yeah

You know I love ya, did I ever tell ya?

You make it better like that

Don't think I fit in at this party

(Everyone's got so much to say (Yeah

I always feel like I'm nobody, mmm

Who wants to fit in anyway?

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

We at a party we don't wanna be at

Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves

Read your lips, I'd rather kiss ’em right back

With all these people all around

I'm crippled with anxiety

But I'm told it's where I’m s'posed to be

You know what? It's kinda crazy ’cause I really don't mind

And you make it better like that

Don't think we fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah

When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mmm

But now I think that we should stay

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (No)

I don't like nobody but you, it's like you're the only one here

I don't like nobody but you, baby, I don't care

I don't like nobody but you, I hate everyone here

I don't like nobody but you, baby, yeah

('Cause I don't care (Don't care

(When I'm with my baby, yeah (Oh yeah

(All the bad things disappear (Disappear

(And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody (Maybe I'm somebody

(I can deal with the bad nights (With the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah

('Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near (Me near

(You can take me anywhere (Anywhere, anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I'm loved by somebody, yeah, yeah, yeah

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

