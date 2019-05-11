"לא אכפת לי" הוא שיתוף פעולה קצבי בין הכוכבים הכי נוצצים בשמי הפופ – אד שירן וג'סטין ביבר. זו אינה הפעם הראשונה שהשניים חוברים לדואט (בעבר – Love Yourself) הפעם חברו כדי לספר על מסיבה, שהם רוצים לעזוב בגלל תחושת בדידות או חרדה חברתית. בסופו של דבר, מישהי מיוחדת גורמת להם להרגיש פחות לבד. “I don’t care / I can deal with the bad nights / When I’m with my baby, yeah”
אד שירן, מגה סטאר, יכול לשחק אותה בקלות אני סטאר, ומצד שני הוא ככל הנראה יודע, שאם רוצים לשמר את המעמד -דואט עם מגה סטאר כמו ג'סטין ביבר יכול להוות כלי תחזוקה לא רע להמשך הקריירה. מכל מקום, למאזינים לא ממש משנים המניעים לדואט. לא בטוח שהשיר הזה נועד לסייע לנו להבין את נפשם של הזמרים – האם הם במצב של חרדה אנטי חברתית. בסך הכל הוא מייצר ווייב טוב, ואם הבנת ממנו משהו על עצמך – הרווחת.
לא ביבר ולא שירן נשמעים מוטרדים מדי. למה הם צריכים להיות? הלחן, ההפקה הם מיינסטרים מרוכך. "לא אכפת לי" אינה מעורר סערה דרמטית, אפילו לא דפיקות לב. זה פשוט מתנגן הכי נונשאלנט, מזדמזם כמה דקות וממשיך הלאה. למעשה, שני הקולות של הזמרים מתמזגים בצורה חלקה כל כך עד שלפעמים קשה להבחין מי שר איזו שורה.
I'm at a party I don't wanna be at
And I don't ever wear a suit and tie, yeah
Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back
Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes
Can you take my hand?
(Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" (Hell, yeah
You know I love ya, did I ever tell ya?
You make it better like that
Don't think I fit in at this party
(Everyone's got so much to say (Yeah
I always feel like I'm nobody, mmm
Who wants to fit in anyway?
'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
We at a party we don't wanna be at
Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves
Read your lips, I'd rather kiss ’em right back
With all these people all around
I'm crippled with anxiety
But I'm told it's where I’m s'posed to be
You know what? It's kinda crazy ’cause I really don't mind
And you make it better like that
Don't think we fit in at this party
Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah
When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mmm
But now I think that we should stay
'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (No)
I don't like nobody but you, it's like you're the only one here
I don't like nobody but you, baby, I don't care
I don't like nobody but you, I hate everyone here
I don't like nobody but you, baby, yeah
('Cause I don't care (Don't care
(When I'm with my baby, yeah (Oh yeah
(All the bad things disappear (Disappear
(And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody (Maybe I'm somebody
(I can deal with the bad nights (With the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah
('Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near (Me near
(You can take me anywhere (Anywhere, anywhere
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
I'm loved by somebody, yeah, yeah, yeah
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
