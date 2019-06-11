כולם רוצים להגיע לארץ המובטחת, סמל ההגשמה. השיר החדש של לאברינת', היוצר והמפיק הבריטי, מציג תוצאת הדמיון והיצירתיות. "נס" הוא קריאה לכל מי שרוצים להיות האני האמיתי שלהם. זה החלום שלאברינת' רצה צמיד להבין. "נס" הוא "הסימפוניה" שלו לניצחון, כפי שהוא התבטא. זהו אחד השירים המשמעותיים ביותר שלו עד כה – המילים שלו מתייחסות לעליות והמורדות בקריירה המוסיקלית שלו. תרגום המילים למראות מצולמים הניב וידאו ביזארי, המספר את הסיפור של צעיר שמוכר את דמיונו כדי להתקבל לעולם החיצון. הוא הופך את "ילד נס" בעל כנפיים, המרחף מעל הסובבים אותו להגיע להצלחה מירבית. שיר ספוג השראה, מבטא עם מצבי רוח משתנים, צלילי סינתיסייזרים וכלים אקוסטיים (כלי מיתר) מתמזגים, כדי להעצים את ה"מסע" שמתאר לאברינת'. השיר בנוי כסרט מתח על מנגינה יפהפיה עוצמות קוליות שלוקחות אל פסגת הדרמה האישית, שסיומה שירת מקהלה כנסייתית.
We're all laying here in the dark, in the dark/ Wishing Eden was back to what, to what it was
When all of the lights and cameras fade/ Hey, we ain't no saints
Just empty heads and lonely hearts, lonely hearts
Water to Merlot/ Pave me a way through the dusk
Take me to some place safe/ And take away this pain/ Yeah, I can hope and pray
But who can save this day?/ Ah-ooohh/ Tell me the world's alright/ Ah-ooohh
Can't tell me the world don't mind a miracle
Can't tell me the world don't mind a miracle/ Can't tell me the world don't mind a miracle
We've been crying here way too long, for way too long/ Feel so empty, we pay for joy in broken songs
Now won't you shine a light on our darkest days?/ 'Til we see the sweet sun rays
God knows I ain't had faith for nothing, had faith for nothing
Share out your beacon/ Pave me a way through the dusk
Take me to some place safe/ And take away this pain/ Yeah, I can hope and pray
But who can save this day?/ Ah-oh, oh-oh/ Tell me the world's alright
Ah-oh, oh-oh/ Can't tell me the world don't mind a miracle/ A miracle
Can't tell me the world don't mind a miracle/ Yeah/ Can't tell me the world don't mind a miracle
Yeah/ Can't tell me the world don't mind a miracle
And freedom's gonna make a stand/ Heaven, won't you lend a hand?
|דירוג:
|
חדשות
|