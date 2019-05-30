לפי דבר הזמרת, המצב לא טוב – Not Ok, אבל המוסיקה לא ממש הולכת לכיוון הדכדוך. היא נשמעת מה-זה Ok. קייגו לא יכול להרשות לעצמו דכדוך, הזמרת צ'לסי קטלר היא מבחינה זו משתפ"ית. השעה חצות והיא "מבוזבזת" (Wasted), הורג אותה לחשוב שהיא שוכבת במקום שהיא שכבה, אבל זה לא יפריע להזמין אתכם לרחבות.
2019 היתה שנה נהדרת לקיגו, ה – DJ הנורבגי הלהיט “Think About You” בהמשך חבר לריטה אורה ב – “Carry On”מתוך פסקול "פוקימו הבלש פיקאצ'ו". ללא ספק: עובד בבית חרושת ליצור להיטים, כישרון מלודי מוכח וללא יומרות להמציא את הגלגל: המוסיקה שלו קייגו מחברת אולד סקול עם רוח המועדונים העכשווית, סינטיסייזר, צליל דמוי חליל פאן, גיטרות חשמליות, קצב האוז, נגיעות דיסקו. לא משהו שיש לרוץ לספר עליו בראש חוצות, אבל מעולה לדרך הראשית, גם לפקקים בשעות העומס.
Seven months, two weeks and seven days
Since I left, who's counting anyway?
But for me the only thing that’s changed
Is the distance between New York and LA
Seven months, two weeks and seven days
Since I was so easily replaced
It's so strange how I recognize her face
But tell me, does she make you feel the same?
Kills me to know she's sleeping in my place
It’s midnight and I'm wasted/ So wasted, I'm wasted
I can't believe I'm calling you up again/ I know I might be crazy
So crazy, I'm crazy/ I can't believe I'm calling you just to say
I’m not okay/ I just called you to say Ooh
I’m not okay Oh/ I just called you to say (Ooh
I'm not okay
Another day with whiskey and cheap wine
But it don't stop this dream back in my mind
My friends all say that all will heal in time
But the truth is it don't give me peace of mind
|דירוג:
|
חדשות
|