לפי דבר הזמרת, המצב לא טוב – Not Ok, אבל המוסיקה לא ממש הולכת לכיוון הדכדוך. היא נשמעת מה-זה Ok. קייגו לא יכול להרשות לעצמו דכדוך, הזמרת צ'לסי קטלר היא מבחינה זו משתפ"ית. השעה חצות והיא "מבוזבזת" (Wasted), הורג אותה לחשוב שהיא שוכבת במקום שהיא שכבה, אבל זה לא יפריע להזמין אתכם לרחבות.

2019 היתה שנה נהדרת לקיגו, ה – DJ הנורבגי הלהיט “Think About You” בהמשך חבר לריטה אורה ב – “Carry On”מתוך פסקול "פוקימו הבלש פיקאצ'ו". ללא ספק: עובד בבית חרושת ליצור להיטים, כישרון מלודי מוכח וללא יומרות להמציא את הגלגל: המוסיקה שלו קייגו מחברת אולד סקול עם רוח המועדונים העכשווית, סינטיסייזר, צליל דמוי חליל פאן, גיטרות חשמליות, קצב האוז, נגיעות דיסקו. לא משהו שיש לרוץ לספר עליו בראש חוצות, אבל מעולה לדרך הראשית, גם לפקקים בשעות העומס.

Seven months, two weeks and seven days

Since I left, who's counting anyway?

But for me the only thing that’s changed

Is the distance between New York and LA

Seven months, two weeks and seven days

Since I was so easily replaced

It's so strange how I recognize her face

But tell me, does she make you feel the same?

Kills me to know she's sleeping in my place

It’s midnight and I'm wasted/ So wasted, I'm wasted

I can't believe I'm calling you up again/ I know I might be crazy

So crazy, I'm crazy/ I can't believe I'm calling you just to say

I’m not okay/ I just called you to say Ooh

I’m not okay Oh/ I just called you to say (Ooh

I'm not okay

Another day with whiskey and cheap wine

But it don't stop this dream back in my mind

My friends all say that all will heal in time

But the truth is it don't give me peace of mind

Kygo Not Ok feat. Chelsea Cutler - Not Ok

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: