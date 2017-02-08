ג'ודי ענתבי משדרת בקולה הרך-אינטימי-מלנכולי אווירה של בית נטוש. חלודה, אבק בספרים, אפילו השמלה שלבשה איבדה את הצבע, הבובות במיטה חסרות חיים, נעליים מרופטות, תמונות מפוזרות על הרצפה. יש סיבות לכך: הצורך בשינוי, במנוחה, להתחיל להאמין שוב, לקבל חיזוקים. להישען.

המוסיקה מייצרת שלמות בין הקול מבקש החמלה, הלחן הנוגה והאווירה האפלולית. צלילים שהם מראה פנימית בהפקה בעיבוד ובהפקה מוסיקלית שמימית שמוליכים אל נבכי נפשה, מוסיקה של מתח, שמכילה את התערובת הזו של משבר ותקווה להיחלץ ממנו. אם מוסיקת אינדי מקומית, אני מכניס את ג'ודי ענתבי ועופר פריאון לרשימות המועדפים שלי נכון לעכשיו. נדמה לי שזה יהיה נכון גם בהמשך.

All the things in the house

have started to rust.

The books on the shelf,

are all covered in dust.

The dress I once wore,

is not red anymore.

As I open the door

All your dolls on the bed,

are lifeless and gray.

The soles of my shoes,

scuffed ’till the end.

Pictures we took,

spread on the floor.

As I walk through the door

But I, just need a break,

put my head on your chest,

start believing again.

Cause I, just need a rest,

please just hold me again.

Say it will all be okay.

All the dreams I have felt,

got lost in the haze.

Songs I once played,

trapped in a maze.

Words I last spoke,

left in a war.

As I walk through the door

But I, just need a break,

put my head on your chest,

start believing again.

'Cause I just need a rest,

please just hold me again.

Say it will all be okay.

As I walk through the door

Judy Antebi - As I Walk

