מרשמלו & אן מארי של "חברים" הוא תזכורת למצב של המאהב שצריך להפסיק לעשות מעצמו טיפש. "אתה לא המאהב שלי, אתה יותר כמו אח", היא מקוננת. "אני מכירה אותך מאז שהיינו בני עשר". זה אולי נשמע קצת קשה, אבל מסתבר, כי כבר נמאס לה לחזור על זה. "אמרתי לך 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6000 פעמים".
ב"חברים", מאלבומו השני, משתף DJ Marshmello האמריקאי (עבודות עם קאליד, סלינה גומז), את הזמרת הבריטית אן מארי. השיר עוסק ביחסים שנשארים באזור החברות, כי היא פשוט לא מרגיש כמוהו. מרשמלו כינה את השיר "ההימנון הרשמי של ידידות".
"חברים" יוצא מסולם מינורי ונשען על הפקה יפה של Marshmello, בה בולט צליל הגיטרה שמעניק לשיר צבע מיוחד, לא נוגה. את האווירה הנינוחה הזו אפשר לייחס גם לקצב ההקשה המתוכנת בפזמון. בסופו של דבר, מרשמלו ו- אן-מארי יוצרים בשת"פ הזה מוסיקה מתוקה בהפקה מוצקה, קצב וצליל פריכים. השיר אינו פורץ דרך, אבל מענג בכל מובן.
You say you love me
I say you crazy
We're nothing more than friends
You're not my lover
More like a brother
I known u since we were like 10
Don't mess it up talking that shit
Only gonna push me away that's it
When you say you love me
That make me crazy
Here we go again…
Don't go look at me with that look in your eye
You really ain't going away without a fight
You can't be reasoned with I'm done being polite
I've told you 1 2 3 4 5 6 thousand times
Haven't I made it obvious
Haven't I made it clear
Want me to spell it out for ya?
F R I E N D S
Haven't I made it obvious
Haven't I made it clear
Want me to spell it out for ya?
F R I E N D S
Have you got no shame?
You looking insane
Turning up at my door
It's 2 in the morning
The rain is pouring
Haven't we been here before
Don't mess it up talking that shit
Only gonna push me away that's it
Have you got no shame?
You looking insane
Here we go again…..
So don't go look at me with that look in your eye
You really ain't going away without a fight
You can't be reasoned with I'm done being polite
