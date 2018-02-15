מרשמלו & אן מארי של "חברים" הוא תזכורת למצב של המאהב שצריך להפסיק לעשות מעצמו טיפש. "אתה לא המאהב שלי, אתה יותר כמו אח", היא מקוננת. "אני מכירה אותך מאז שהיינו בני עשר". זה אולי נשמע קצת קשה, אבל מסתבר, כי כבר נמאס לה לחזור על זה. "אמרתי לך 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6000 פעמים".

ב"חברים", מאלבומו השני, משתף DJ Marshmello האמריקאי (עבודות עם קאליד, סלינה גומז), את הזמרת הבריטית אן מארי. השיר עוסק ביחסים שנשארים באזור החברות, כי היא פשוט לא מרגיש כמוהו. מרשמלו כינה את השיר "ההימנון הרשמי של ידידות".

"חברים" יוצא מסולם מינורי ונשען על הפקה יפה של Marshmello, בה בולט צליל הגיטרה שמעניק לשיר צבע מיוחד, לא נוגה. את האווירה הנינוחה הזו אפשר לייחס גם לקצב ההקשה המתוכנת בפזמון. בסופו של דבר, מרשמלו ו- אן-מארי יוצרים בשת"פ הזה מוסיקה מתוקה בהפקה מוצקה, קצב וצליל פריכים. השיר אינו פורץ דרך, אבל מענג בכל מובן.

You say you love me

I say you crazy

We're nothing more than friends

You're not my lover

More like a brother

I known u since we were like 10

Don't mess it up talking that shit

Only gonna push me away that's it

When you say you love me

That make me crazy

Here we go again…

Don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going away without a fight

You can't be reasoned with I'm done being polite

I've told you 1 2 3 4 5 6 thousand times

Haven't I made it obvious

Haven't I made it clear

Want me to spell it out for ya?

F R I E N D S

Haven't I made it obvious

Haven't I made it clear

Want me to spell it out for ya?

F R I E N D S

Have you got no shame?

You looking insane

Turning up at my door

It's 2 in the morning

The rain is pouring

Haven't we been here before

Don't mess it up talking that shit

Only gonna push me away that's it

Have you got no shame?

You looking insane

Here we go again…..

So don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going away without a fight

You can't be reasoned with I'm done being polite

Marshmello & Anne-Marie - Friends

דירוג: