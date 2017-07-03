"עני לי אהובתי: במה חטאתי ופשעתי, ספרי לי איך איבדתי את אהבתך, אנא עני לי מתוקתי". תחינתו של הגבר בשיר הזה היא גרסה אנגלית לשיר גרמני שנקרא "Mutterlein", שנכתב ע"י המלחין הגרמני ג'רארד וינקלר. הגרסה האנגלית נכתבה ע"י Carl Sigman (מי שכתב את "It's All In The Game"). היא הכילה את השורה Answer Me My Lord. רק בהמשך שונתה ל Answer Me My Love אחרי ש ב– BBC לא התלהבו לשדר שיר בעל תוכן דתי. הגרסאות הראשונות הוקלטו בבריטניה ע"י דיוויד ויטפילד ופרנקי ליין. גרסת ליין הצליחה יותר במצעדים. גרסת נט קינג קול בעיבוד המעבד והמנצח נלסון רידל הפכה את השיר הזה לפופ קלאסי. קאברים נוספים הוקלטו במשך השנים ע"י בריאן פרי, פטולה קלארק, רנה פלמינג, ג'וני ריברס, , ג'וני מיטשל.
Answer me
Oh, my love
Just what sin have I been guilty of
Tell me how I came to lose your love
Please answer me, sweetheart
You were mine yesterday
I believed that love was here to stay
Won't you tell me where I've gone astray
Please answer me, my love
If you're happier without me
I'll try not to care
But if you still think about me
Please listen to my prayer
You must know I've been true
Won't you say that we can start anew
In my sorrow now I turn to you
Please answer me, my love
(If you're happier without me)
(I'll try not to care)
But if you still think about me
Please listen to my prayer
You must know (You must know)
I've been true (I've been true)
Won't you say that we can start anew
In my sorrow now I turn to you
Please answer me, my love
Answer me, my love
|
חדשות
|