"עני לי אהובתי: במה חטאתי ופשעתי, ספרי לי איך איבדתי את אהבתך, אנא עני לי מתוקתי". תחינתו של הגבר בשיר הזה היא גרסה אנגלית לשיר גרמני שנקרא "Mutterlein", שנכתב ע"י המלחין הגרמני ג'רארד וינקלר. הגרסה האנגלית נכתבה ע"י Carl Sigman (מי שכתב את "It's All In The Game"). היא הכילה את השורה Answer Me My Lord. רק בהמשך שונתה ל Answer Me My Love אחרי ש ב– BBC לא התלהבו לשדר שיר בעל תוכן דתי. הגרסאות הראשונות הוקלטו בבריטניה ע"י דיוויד ויטפילד ופרנקי ליין. גרסת ליין הצליחה יותר במצעדים. גרסת נט קינג קול בעיבוד המעבד והמנצח נלסון רידל הפכה את השיר הזה לפופ קלאסי. קאברים נוספים הוקלטו במשך השנים ע"י בריאן פרי, פטולה קלארק, רנה פלמינג, ג'וני ריברס, , ג'וני מיטשל.

Answer me

Oh, my love

Just what sin have I been guilty of

Tell me how I came to lose your love

Please answer me, sweetheart

You were mine yesterday

I believed that love was here to stay

Won't you tell me where I've gone astray

Please answer me, my love

If you're happier without me

I'll try not to care

But if you still think about me

Please listen to my prayer

You must know I've been true

Won't you say that we can start anew

In my sorrow now I turn to you

Please answer me, my love

(If you're happier without me)

(I'll try not to care)

But if you still think about me

Please listen to my prayer

You must know (You must know)

I've been true (I've been true)

Won't you say that we can start anew

In my sorrow now I turn to you

Please answer me, my love

Answer me, my love

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin