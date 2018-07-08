זה סיפור מתח. מובל במנגינה ובהפקה ששואבים אותך לתוכו. רוני אלטר מספרת באיפוק דרמטי את הסיפור של מי שמסתתר מאחורי קריאתו של השטן. – הצייד במכונית וקורבנותיו.

"הוא בא בלי אזהרה, ופתח את הדלת

הוא ניסה לתפוס את עיניהם הקטנות / כדי שיוכלו לראות מה הוא מחזיק

וכשהושיט הוא הושיט את ידו אל הנער הזה, שלא יכול היה לנחש לאן הוא הולך

לב נוסף נגנב / הוא נכנס למכוניתו"

השיר בנוי לתלפיות. צובר עוצמה, אבל אינו גולש למלודרמה רגשנית למרות הדרמה. הוא נשאר כתאור מפוקח במבט מהצד. רוני אלטר כתבה מוסיקה המתחברת לסרט שלה ככפפה. המנגינה, הקצב, הטון מכילים את עוצמת הסיפור הקשה. היא שרה את השיר כמו הסיפור בעצמותיה. אלטר היא אחת היוצרות היותר אותנטיות, שנטשה את הזירה המקומית והתמקמה בפריז. החוזה שחתמה עם חברת וורנר פריז מעיד על כך, שההכרה באיכות יצירתה יכולה להתרחש רק בארצות אחרות.

He went out hunting in his car/ Dressed as he pleased, like every morning

While they were laughing in the streets/ With matching shirts on tinny shoulders

He came without a warning/ And opened up his door

He tried to catch their little eyes/ So they could see what he was holding

And once he reached out for that boy/ Who couldn't guess where he was going

Another heart is stolen/ He walked into his car

Devil's calling

Throws me to that sidewalk on a summer morning

Stolen moments/ I can only pray I ran away

I woke up late/ When I was eight

I came out running at the corner/And there he was, Inside his car,

His shinny suitcase, same as always/ I listened to his stories

And froze right on the spot

I heard him mumbling about a dog, and then a bite/ And that he's worried

And if I'll step into his car, just for a while, I'll help him solve it

I said I'm sorry that he lost it/ I think I ran away

Devil's calling

Throws me to that sidewalk on a summer morning

Stolen moments/ I can only pray I ran away

Oh my god I hope I didn't stay

Roni Alter - Devil's calling

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: