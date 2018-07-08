זה סיפור מתח. מובל במנגינה ובהפקה ששואבים אותך לתוכו. רוני אלטר מספרת באיפוק דרמטי את הסיפור של מי שמסתתר מאחורי קריאתו של השטן. – הצייד במכונית וקורבנותיו.
"הוא בא בלי אזהרה, ופתח את הדלת
הוא ניסה לתפוס את עיניהם הקטנות / כדי שיוכלו לראות מה הוא מחזיק
וכשהושיט הוא הושיט את ידו אל הנער הזה, שלא יכול היה לנחש לאן הוא הולך
לב נוסף נגנב / הוא נכנס למכוניתו"
השיר בנוי לתלפיות. צובר עוצמה, אבל אינו גולש למלודרמה רגשנית למרות הדרמה. הוא נשאר כתאור מפוקח במבט מהצד. רוני אלטר כתבה מוסיקה המתחברת לסרט שלה ככפפה. המנגינה, הקצב, הטון מכילים את עוצמת הסיפור הקשה. היא שרה את השיר כמו הסיפור בעצמותיה. אלטר היא אחת היוצרות היותר אותנטיות, שנטשה את הזירה המקומית והתמקמה בפריז. החוזה שחתמה עם חברת וורנר פריז מעיד על כך, שההכרה באיכות יצירתה יכולה להתרחש רק בארצות אחרות.
He went out hunting in his car/ Dressed as he pleased, like every morning
While they were laughing in the streets/ With matching shirts on tinny shoulders
He came without a warning/ And opened up his door
He tried to catch their little eyes/ So they could see what he was holding
And once he reached out for that boy/ Who couldn't guess where he was going
Another heart is stolen/ He walked into his car
Devil's calling
Throws me to that sidewalk on a summer morning
Stolen moments/ I can only pray I ran away
I woke up late/ When I was eight
I came out running at the corner/And there he was, Inside his car,
His shinny suitcase, same as always/ I listened to his stories
And froze right on the spot
I heard him mumbling about a dog, and then a bite/ And that he's worried
And if I'll step into his car, just for a while, I'll help him solve it
I said I'm sorry that he lost it/ I think I ran away
Devil's calling
Throws me to that sidewalk on a summer morning
Stolen moments/ I can only pray I ran away
Oh my god I hope I didn't stay
