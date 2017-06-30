לא יודעת לאן נעלם הבייבי שלה. היה ביניהם ריב. היא אמרה הרבה דברים, כאלה שאולי תצטער עליהם. עכשיו היא מצטערת. חושבת שהוא לא יחזור. גם הוא אמר דברים שמעולם בעבר לא אמר. ליזה סטנספילד (ילידת 1966, מנצ'סטר, אנגליה) בנתה קריירה על השיר הזה, המדבר על חיפוש אהבה אבודה. מקום ראשון בבריטניה 1989. מקום שלישי – ארה"ב. אמרו עליה "זמרת נשמה לבנה". ראשיתו של הלהיט בכמה אקורדים שניגנו לה בפסנתר חברה לחיים דאז איאן דבאני וחבר נוסף מלהקתה, אנדי מוריס. השיר נכלל באלבומה המצליח ביותר Affection. בעיבוד שלו (צליל כלי מיתר), השיר התכתב עם צליל הסול-דיסקו של פילדלפיה. זו מן הסתם הסיבה שסטנספילד הקליטה דואט עם זמר הסול, בארי ווייט ב-1992.

על ליזה סטנספילד – Change

I don't know where my baby is

but I'll find him, somewhere, somehow

I've got to let him know how much I care

I'll never give up looking for my baby

I can't find my baby

I don't know when, I don't know why

Why he's gone away

And I don't know where he can be, my baby

But I'm gonna find him

We had a quarrel and I let myself go

I said so many things, things he didn't know

And I was oh oh so bad

And I don't think he's comin' back, mm mm

He gave the reason, the reasons he should go

And he said so many things he never said before

And he was oh oh so mad

And I don't think he's comin', comin' back

I did too much lyin', wasted too much time,

Now I'm here a'cryin', I, I, I

Been around the world and I, I, I

I can't find my baby

I don't know when, I don't know why

Why he's gone away

And I don't know where he can be, my baby

But I'm gonna find him

So open hearted, he never did me wrong

I was the one, the weakest one of all

And now I'm oh oh so sad

And I don't think he's comin' back, comin' back

הדואט עם בארי ווייט

Lisa Stansfield – All Around The World

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: