לא יודעת לאן נעלם הבייבי שלה. היה ביניהם ריב. היא אמרה הרבה דברים, כאלה שאולי תצטער עליהם. עכשיו היא מצטערת. חושבת שהוא לא יחזור. גם הוא אמר דברים שמעולם בעבר לא אמר. ליזה סטנספילד (ילידת 1966, מנצ'סטר, אנגליה) בנתה קריירה על השיר הזה, המדבר על חיפוש אהבה אבודה. מקום ראשון בבריטניה 1989. מקום שלישי – ארה"ב. אמרו עליה "זמרת נשמה לבנה". ראשיתו של הלהיט בכמה אקורדים שניגנו לה בפסנתר חברה לחיים דאז איאן דבאני וחבר נוסף מלהקתה, אנדי מוריס. השיר נכלל באלבומה המצליח ביותר Affection. בעיבוד שלו (צליל כלי מיתר), השיר התכתב עם צליל הסול-דיסקו של פילדלפיה. זו מן הסתם הסיבה שסטנספילד הקליטה דואט עם זמר הסול, בארי ווייט ב-1992.
I don't know where my baby is
but I'll find him, somewhere, somehow
I've got to let him know how much I care
I'll never give up looking for my baby
I can't find my baby
I don't know when, I don't know why
Why he's gone away
And I don't know where he can be, my baby
But I'm gonna find him
We had a quarrel and I let myself go
I said so many things, things he didn't know
And I was oh oh so bad
And I don't think he's comin' back, mm mm
He gave the reason, the reasons he should go
And he said so many things he never said before
And he was oh oh so mad
And I don't think he's comin', comin' back
I did too much lyin', wasted too much time,
Now I'm here a'cryin', I, I, I
Been around the world and I, I, I
I can't find my baby
I don't know when, I don't know why
Why he's gone away
And I don't know where he can be, my baby
But I'm gonna find him
So open hearted, he never did me wrong
I was the one, the weakest one of all
And now I'm oh oh so sad
And I don't think he's comin' back, comin' back
הדואט עם בארי ווייט
