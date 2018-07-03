לא יכול להיות שהיא לא תשתכנע אחרי מילים כאלו. הוא יהיה לה מגדלור על החוף. לא פשוט לחזור לנקודה ההיא שהאהבה היתה Loving heart בכל מובן. אבל הגעגוע מכניע. הוא יעשה את המיטב. הבינג'מינז חוזרים לשירי אהבה כמו פעם. כשהלב דואב, אתה מורח ממרחים הכי נדושים, כי מה תתפלסף? Take My Heart הוא כמעט שפה בינלאמית. קחי את ליבי כי אני על הפנים, זקוק נואשות לחזור למקום ההוא To where we were before. אקורד הפתיחה מעיד לאן זה הולך. Imagine there's no heaven / It's easy if you try. אבל ההמשך זה לא ג'ון לנון. הפסנתר והמנגינה משדרים את תחושת הדכדוך הנואשת. המעבר הדרמטי – מעצים. הזמר נמצא לגמרי בתוך הסיטואציה, קולו הגבוה משדר את סערת הרגשות. שיר מצוין לאוהבים נואשים, וגם למי שמתרפקים על פופ בלי לחפש את הרוחות החדשות. עם השם הזה – Benjamin’s Brothers, (אלכס – תופים, תומר – בס, ג'וזף – שירה פסנתר) אפשר לנסות ללכת על יצוא.

Take me back I know it’s not easy /Hold my fear inside of your soul

All of our dreams are falling to pieces / But our home is my

lighthouse on the shore

Take my hand I know that we’ve done wrong / Shouting words that we don't mean

Loving heart that turned into pieces / Trust that I will make it whole

Chorus

Take My Hand

I know it’s not easy to go back now / To where we were before

But I will make you love me more

Take my heart I know it’s not the same now / The way it was years ago

all of our dreams that broke into pieces / and we’re still running through revolving doors

What I’ve done I know that it means too much / Brought us down on our own two knees

I will try to gather the shreds somehow / And let the lighthouse glow guide us home

Chorus

Take My Hand

I know it’s not easy to go back now / To where we were before

And I will do my best somehow / To be your lighthouse on the shore

I know it’s not safe now / But we found a breaking point

And I will make it home

Benjamin’s Brothers - Not Easy

דירוג: