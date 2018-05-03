בואו נשחק במשחק העתיד. יונתן אלבלק ו- Geshem מכניסים לסיפור מהעולם העתידני הבדוי והמטפורי ב – code empire, אבני בניין משעונים מתקתקים, תיבה ענקית לשיחות אינסופיות, משובטים מהונדסים במבט חלול. תן לדימיון שעות נוספות. הגיטריסט יונתן אלבלק, המתופף אביב כהן (סול מונק) ו – 'Shuzin' הם טריו שמתרגם את הדימיון למוסיקת טריפ הופ פסיכדלית, שמשדרת את אווירת הפנטזיה. אין כאן מהלך עתיר מלודיה מדבקת. מצד שני: הקצב, הקול ושכבות הסאונד משדרים חווית סאונד אפלולית ומסתורית מעולם אחר. יש כאן כיוון מסקרן, שמייצר צפיה לבאות, בעיקר מהאספקט של מפגש העולם החדש עם הטקסטורות של המוסיקה המודרנית.

In the code empire/ Building blocks from ticking clocks/ One big mouth party/ The greatest box for endless talks

The strongest clue will vanish too/ And only speed can push you through/ I must be cheating, so are you

But I see clones, clones/ In the shape of escape/ Silent and unknown/ Clones/ A breaded race face to face with it’s emptiness/ The dragonfly sees eye to eye with it’s deadliness

Here, in our flatland/Elective hawks are picking locks/ And everybody knows that/ Your muscles talk and your bullshit walks

A shiny dime for every slave/Will keep those worries off your wave/Or buy a ticket to your grave/ But I see clones

