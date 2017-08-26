נצחון הרגאטון. גם זמרים "מזרחיים" מאמצים. שפע להיטים מציף את המצעדים. קחו את J. Balvin, הזמר הקולומביאני, שעושה את Mi Gente (העם שלי) יחד עם המפיק והזמר הצרפתי וילי ויליאם. השיר יצא ב-30 ביוני 2017 בחברת יוניברסאל, המחלקה הלטינית. הוא תואר כמיזוג של צליל אפרו, אלקטרוני, וקאריבי. אפשר להגדיר גם רגאטון. הקרוס-אובר המוסיקלי שכובש את העולם מדבר על מוסיקה כגורם מאחד של בני האדם. .הוידיאו בבמויו של גרדוס Grados תואר בבילבורד, מגזין המוסיקה האמריקני, כ"התפוצצות של צבעים וריקוד". הוא מציג בהבזקים אנשים מכל העולם שמתאחדים סביב המוסיקה.
בתרגום חלקי לאנגלית:
If the rhythm makes you move your head
then we should start, what do you think?
My music discriminates nobody
So, let's rock this place
All my people are moving
See how the rhythm got them
I make music that entertains
The world loves us
and it loves me
All my people are moving
See how the rhythm got them
I make music that entertains
My music makes them dance
and you should dance to it like this:
Willy William:
We're rocking this club
this party won't stop, it's only starting now
It's like this, like that
My baby, la la la
France, Colombia
(I like it (Freeze
J Balvin, Willy William
I like it
DJs don't lie, they love my people
and it went worldwide
We won't get down, we won't ever stop
it's another hit and – blam!
