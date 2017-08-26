נצחון הרגאטון. גם זמרים "מזרחיים" מאמצים. שפע להיטים מציף את המצעדים. קחו את J. Balvin, הזמר הקולומביאני, שעושה את Mi Gente (העם שלי) יחד עם המפיק והזמר הצרפתי וילי ויליאם. השיר יצא ב-30 ביוני 2017 בחברת יוניברסאל, המחלקה הלטינית. הוא תואר כמיזוג של צליל אפרו, אלקטרוני, וקאריבי. אפשר להגדיר גם רגאטון. הקרוס-אובר המוסיקלי שכובש את העולם מדבר על מוסיקה כגורם מאחד של בני האדם. .הוידיאו בבמויו של גרדוס Grados תואר בבילבורד, מגזין המוסיקה האמריקני, כ"התפוצצות של צבעים וריקוד". הוא מציג בהבזקים אנשים מכל העולם שמתאחדים סביב המוסיקה.

בתרגום חלקי לאנגלית:

If the rhythm makes you move your head

then we should start, what do you think?

My music discriminates nobody

So, let's rock this place

All my people are moving

See how the rhythm got them

I make music that entertains

The world loves us

and it loves me

All my people are moving

See how the rhythm got them

I make music that entertains

My music makes them dance

and you should dance to it like this:

Willy William:

We're rocking this club

this party won't stop, it's only starting now

It's like this, like that

My baby, la la la

France, Colombia

(I like it (Freeze

J Balvin, Willy William

I like it

DJs don't lie, they love my people

and it went worldwide

We won't get down, we won't ever stop

it's another hit and – blam!