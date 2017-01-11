הבדידות שהיא חשה כשהיא נמצאת איתו. רק הוא והיא – בעיה, כי מרגישה שהקשר ביניהם נועד בשבילו. שלישיית London Grammar , שהתבלטה באלבום הבכורה If You Wait שיצא ב-2013 חוזרת בבלדת המתמקדת כמעט כולה בזמרת האנה רייד Hannah Reid. התזמור הדליל הופך את שירת התחושתית למעין אקפלה דרמטית. בקליפ של השיר , רייד שרה ללא ליווי בפתיחת השיר. שיר אפוף אווירה חורפית. רייד שרה במנעד מתחלף ובסלסולים נדירים באיכותם. העיבוד העדין תורם להעצמת שירתה. מביעה בדיוק מדהים את תחושת הבדידות הקשה שבאהבתה.
Let winter break
Let it burn ’til I see you again
I will be here with you
Just like I told you I would
I'd love to always love you
But I'm scared of loneliness
When I'm, when I'm alone with you
I know it's hard
Only you and I
Is it all for me?
Because I know it's all for you
And I guess, I guess
It is only, you are the only thing I've ever truly known
So, I hesitate, if I can act the same for you
And my darlin', I'll be rooting for you
And my darlin', I'll be rooting for you
|דירוג:
|
חדשות
|