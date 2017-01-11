הבדידות שהיא חשה כשהיא נמצאת איתו. רק הוא והיא – בעיה, כי מרגישה שהקשר ביניהם נועד בשבילו. שלישיית London Grammar , שהתבלטה באלבום הבכורה If You Wait שיצא ב-2013 חוזרת בבלדת המתמקדת כמעט כולה בזמרת האנה רייד Hannah Reid. התזמור הדליל הופך את שירת התחושתית למעין אקפלה דרמטית. בקליפ של השיר , רייד שרה ללא ליווי בפתיחת השיר. שיר אפוף אווירה חורפית. רייד שרה במנעד מתחלף ובסלסולים נדירים באיכותם. העיבוד העדין תורם להעצמת שירתה. מביעה בדיוק מדהים את תחושת הבדידות הקשה שבאהבתה.

Let winter break

Let it burn ’til I see you again

I will be here with you

Just like I told you I would

I'd love to always love you

But I'm scared of loneliness

When I'm, when I'm alone with you

I know it's hard

Only you and I

Is it all for me?

Because I know it's all for you

And I guess, I guess

It is only, you are the only thing I've ever truly known

So, I hesitate, if I can act the same for you

And my darlin', I'll be rooting for you

And my darlin', I'll be rooting for you

London Grammar - Rooting For You

