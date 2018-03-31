Panic! At The Disco , Say Amen – Saturday Night

(Say Amen (Saturday Night הוא אחד משני סינגלים של האלבום השישי של Panic! At The Disco שנקרא Pray for the Wicked.

בראיון הסביר ברנדון יורי Brendon Urie, כי השיר הוא על הדרך שלו לנסות ליישב את הקריירה החילונית שלו כמי שהתחנך על שורשים מורמוניים, למרות שהוא מודה שהוא לא דתי בכלל. למוצאי שבת יש קונוטציה של התנהגות פרועה גישה חסרת דאגות, כי יש לך יום ראשון להיגמל. לאחר שניסה להתעמת עם המוסר שלו, ברנדון מחליט שהוא פשוט יחיה כאילו כל לילה הוא מוצאי שבת. במשפט "להתפלל עבור רשעים", בהקשר זה, משמעותו לברך אנשים כמוהו, אשרשינו את חייהם כדי לרצות את עצמם ואת אחרים, ועכשיו הם נחשבים "רשעים" מול המוסר הישן שלהם.

המוסיקה הקצבית מניעה את הטקסט בכיוון של שחרור, אנרגיות מוספות ושמחת חיים. ברנדון נשמע כלהוט ובטוח בדרך שהוא בוחר. ה"סטרדיי נייט" מקבל בשיר את המשמעות הכי חילונית של שיר פופ התואם גם את סגנון Panic! At The Disco, שאינו מוכתב ע"י אופנות מויסקליות, אלא הוא תמהיל של פופ פאנק, אימו ודאנס.

Been traveling in packs that I can't carry anymore/Been waiting for somebody else to carry me/ There's nothing else there for me at my door/ All the people I knew aren't who they used to be/ And if I tried to change my life one more day/ There would be nobody else to save/ And I can't change into a person I don't wanna be so/ Oh, it's Saturday night, yeah

I pray for the wicked on the weekend/ Mama, can I get another amen?/ Oh oh, it's Saturday night, yeah/ Swear to God I/ ain't ever gonna repent/ Mama, can I get another amen?/ Oh oh, it's Saturday night, yeah

And every morning when I wake up/ I wanna be who I couldn't say I'd ever been/ But it's so much more than I ever was/ If every night I go to sleep knowing/ That I gave everything that I had to give/ Then it's all I could have asked for/ I've been standing up beside everything I've ever said but/ Oh, it's Saturday night, yeah

I pray for the wicked on the weekend/ Mama, can I get another amen?/ Oh oh, it's Saturday night, yeah/ Swear to God/ I/ ain't ever gonna repent/ Mama, can I get another amen?/ Oh oh, it's Saturday night, yeah

If I had one more day to wish/ If I had one more day/ To be better than I could have ever been/ If I had one more day to wish/ If I had one more day/ I could be better but baby/ Oh, it's Saturday night, yeah

I pray for the wicked on the weekend/ Mama, can I get another amen?/ Oh oh, it's Saturday night, yeah/ Swear to God/I ain't ever gonna repent/ Mama, can I get another amen?/ Oh oh, it's Saturday night, yeah/It's Saturday, Saturday, it's Saturday/ Oh oh, it's Saturday night, yeah/ Swear to God, swear to God, swear to God

Oh oh, it's Saturday night, yeah

Panic! At The Disco

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: