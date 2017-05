Touch Me I'm Dick – CITIZEN DICK (first time on CD)

02. Nowhere But You – CHRIS CORNELL (Poncier)

03. Spoon Man – CHRIS CORNELL (Poncier)

04. Flutter Girl – CHRIS CORNELL (Poncier)

05. Missing – CHRIS CORNELL (Poncier) (first time on CD)

06. Would? (live) – ALICE IN CHAINS (first time on CD)

07. It Ain't Like That (live) – ALICE IN CHAINS (first time on CD)

08. Birth Ritual (live) – SOUNDGARDEN (first time on CD)

09. Dyslexic Heart (acoustic) – PAUL WESTERBERG (first time on CD)

10. Waiting For Somebody (score acoustic) – PAUL WESTERBERG (previously unreleased)

11. Overblown (demo) – MUDHONEY (previously unreleased)

12. Heart and Lungs – TRULY

13. Six Foot Under – BLOOD CIRCUS

14. Singles Blues 1 – MIKE MCCREADY (previously unreleased)

15. Blue Heart – PAUL WESTERBERG (previously unreleased)

16. Lost In Emily's Words – PAUL WESTERBERG (previously unreleased)

17. Ferry Boat #3 – CHRIS CORNELL (previously unreleased)

18. Score Piece #4 – CHRIS CORNELL (previously unreleased)