השיר מציג ניגוד בין החיים במהלך היום ובמהלך הלילה בעיר גדולה. קשה להסתובב בעיר צפופה וחמה במהלך היום, אבל זה בלילה הכל משתמנה כי יש לך שפע של הזדמנויות לרדוף אחרי נשים. העיר המסוימת היא ניו יורק, שם הוקמה להקת The Lovin' Spoonful. השיר היה שיתוף פעולה בין ג'ון סבסטיאן, הבסיסט של לאבין ספונפול, סטיב בון, ואחיו של ג'ון מארק סבסטיאן, שלא היה חבר בלהקה. מארק היה בן 15 כשכתב שיר, שג'ון השתמש בו כבסיס ללהיט – ג'ון אהב במיוחד את החלק של "אבל בלילה יש עולם אחר". בון נכנס עם מעבר שנשמע לג'ון כמו המוסיקה של גרשווין ל"אמריקאי בפאריס", בו התזמורת מספקת רעש התנועה וקולות העיר. זה נתן לו את הרעיון של שילוב צופרי מכוניות ועוד קולות אווירה שנשמעים בעיר. השיר הגיע למקום הראשון בארה"ב ולמקום השמיני בבריטניה. עוד שני שירים של הלהקה הגיעו למקום השני בארה"ב: "Daydream" ו – "Did You Ever Have to Make up Your Mind?"
שם הלהקה מגיע משיר של ג'ון הארט מהמיסיסיפי "בלוז קפה":I love by baby by the lovin' spoonful. היא היתה פעילה רק בשנים 1965-1968, שהספיקו לה כדי להיכנס להיכל התהילה של הרוק אנד רול בשנת 2000. The Lovin' Spoonful היו אחת הלהקות האמריקאיות המצליחות ביותר בתקופת שלטון של הביטלס. שניים מחברי הלהקה, סבסטיאן וזאל ינובסקי היו חלק מסצנת הפולק של גריניץ 'וילג' בניו יורק; סטיב בון וג'ו באטלר היו ותיקי סצנת הבארים של לונג איילנד. סבסטיאן מציין כי בון באטלר עודדו אותם לצאת מהבלוז כדי לעבור למוסיקת פופ קצבית ומסחרית על מנת להגיע לקהל גדול.
Hot town, summer in the city
Back of my neck getting dirty and gritty
Been down, isn't it a pity
Doesn't seem to be a shadow in the city
All around, people looking half dead
Walking on the sidewalk, hotter than a match head
But at night it's a different world
Go out and find a girl
Come-on come-on and dance all night
Despite the heat it'll be alright
And babe, don't you know it's a pity
That the days can't be like the nights
In the summer, in the city
In the summer, in the city
Cool town, evening in the city
Dressing so fine and looking so pretty
Cool cat, looking for a kitty
Gonna look in every corner of the city
Till I'm wheezing like a bus stop
Running up the stairs, gonna meet you on the rooftop
But at night it's a different world
Go out and find a girl
Come-on come-on and dance all night
Despite the heat it'll be alright
And babe, don't you know it's a pity
That the days can't be like the nights
In the summer, in the city
In the summer, in the city
Hot town, summer in the city
Back of my neck getting dirty and gritty
Been down, isn't it a pity
Doesn't seem to be a shadow in the city
All around, people looking half dead
Walking on the sidewalk, hotter than a match head
But at night it's a different world
Go out and find a girl
Come-on come-on and dance all night
Despite the heat it'll be alright
And babe, don't you know it's a pity
That the days can't be like the nights
In the summer, in the city
In the summer, in the city
Writer/s: STEVE BOONE, MARK SEBASTIAN, JOHN SEBASTIAN
