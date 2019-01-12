מה יש עוד להגיד על כוחו של הכסף שלא נאמר? אז כן, הכסף ממשיך לשלוט בחיינו כמו האהבה. למי שאין, למי שיש. מי מנצח? יחסי הכוחות מוכרים. הרכב ה – The Wednesdays מנסים עוד תובנה אוטופית – הגיע הזמן להשתחרר מתלותנו בכסף. מה חדש? – אין חדש, אבל גם קהלת ממשיך להיות אקטואלי בתובנה, שכל הנחלים הולכים אל הים והים אינו מלא ואין חדש תחת השמש. ההרכב המונה 7 איש, מתרגמים את תובנת מקומו של האדם בעולם מטריאליסטי לרוק ישיר וקולח שנפתח בצליל פסנתר סינקופי ולוקח אותך בשבי בהאזנה אחת. העיבוד, הנגינה והשירה האנרגתית והרהוטה מסייעים להפוך את האמירה לחגיגה מוסיקלית קטנה ומלהיבה, שמזמינה להצטרף ולשיר !Money Hey hey hey, come on, set me free. מה היתה המוטיבציה מאז הבריאה? עיזבו, תצטרפו ללהקה להמנון הרוק המדליק הזה.

Say that love is good, and the feeling is great/And to be with you only makes me levitate

Is that the fashion, or something in the passion/ What has been the motivation since the creation

Little guy with a scary pocket/ Big mouth, that’s the way he runs it

Suit wearing kind got all the power/ Every little problem will be bailed with the dollar

!Money Hey hey hey, come on, set me free

This time in this friendly verse, / I wanna sing a little something that I've never rehearsed

It’s about the man, who think he can, take the money right from your hand

And in the verse man laid his plan, where every little thing is twisted and bent

Looking at all through egoistic eyes/ Will never stop say:" I, Me, Mine"

!Money! Hey hey hey, come on, set me free

Say that love is good, and the feeling is great./ And to be with you only makes me levitate

Is that the fashion, or something in the passion./ What has been the motivation since the creation

The Wednesdays - Set Me Free

