"דספסיטו" משגע את העולם, מטפס לטבלת הנצפים ביותר ביוטיוב בכל הזמנים, מעורר את השוק לתחרות על הקליפ הלטיני הסוער הבא. מה עושים? לוקחים את Unforgettable, הלהיט של פרנץ' מונטנה מחזקים בכוכב הלטיני ג'יי בלוווין ובסויי לי, ומד הצפיות נוסק מעלה. הגרסה המקורית של השיר מופיעה באלבומו החדש של מונטנה, Jungle Rules שראה אור בחודש שעבר.

[Chorus: Swae Lee]

It's not good enough for me

Since I've been with you, ooh

It's not gonna work for you

Nobody can equal me (I know)

I'm gonna sip on this drink, when I'm fucked up

I should know how to pick up

I'm gonna catch the rhythm

While she push up against me, ooh, is she tipsy?

I had enough convo for 24

I peep'd you from across the room

Pretty little body, dancin' like GoGo, hey

And you are unforgettable

I need to get you alone (oeh)

Why not? A fuckin' good time never hurt nobody

I got a little drink, but it's not Bacardi

If you loved the girl, then I'm so, so sorry

I gotta give it to her like we in a marriage

Oh, like we in a hurry

No, no, I won't tell nobody

You're on your level too

Tryna do what lovers do

[Verse 1: French Montana]

Feelin' like I'm fresh out; Boosie

If they want the drama, got the Uzi

Ship the whole crew to the cruise ship

Doin' shit you don't even see in movies

Ride with me, ride with me, boss

I got a hard head, but her ass soft

She want the last name with the ring on it

'Cause I pulled out a million cash, told her plank on it