"דספסיטו" משגע את העולם, מטפס לטבלת הנצפים ביותר ביוטיוב בכל הזמנים, מעורר את השוק לתחרות על הקליפ הלטיני הסוער הבא. מה עושים? לוקחים את Unforgettable, הלהיט של פרנץ' מונטנה מחזקים בכוכב הלטיני ג'יי בלוווין ובסויי לי, ומד הצפיות נוסק מעלה. הגרסה המקורית של השיר מופיעה באלבומו החדש של מונטנה, Jungle Rules שראה אור בחודש שעבר.
[Chorus: Swae Lee]
It's not good enough for me
Since I've been with you, ooh
It's not gonna work for you
Nobody can equal me (I know)
I'm gonna sip on this drink, when I'm fucked up
I should know how to pick up
I'm gonna catch the rhythm
While she push up against me, ooh, is she tipsy?
I had enough convo for 24
I peep'd you from across the room
Pretty little body, dancin' like GoGo, hey
And you are unforgettable
I need to get you alone (oeh)
Why not? A fuckin' good time never hurt nobody
I got a little drink, but it's not Bacardi
If you loved the girl, then I'm so, so sorry
I gotta give it to her like we in a marriage
Oh, like we in a hurry
No, no, I won't tell nobody
You're on your level too
Tryna do what lovers do
[Verse 1: French Montana]
Feelin' like I'm fresh out; Boosie
If they want the drama, got the Uzi
Ship the whole crew to the cruise ship
Doin' shit you don't even see in movies
Ride with me, ride with me, boss
I got a hard head, but her ass soft
She want the last name with the ring on it
'Cause I pulled out a million cash, told her plank on it
